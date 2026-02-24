Here is the first glimpse of Tara Sutaria's new abode in Mumbai

Soon after, she shared a carousel on her Instagram feed with a similar caption, cheering on "new beginnings". Fans and well-wishers of the actor poured in their wishes in the comments section. "Congratulations Love May this home be blessed with Happiness and Peace", one comment read. "Congratulations it’s looks so so nice", another user wrote.

Popular personalities such as Orry, Rhea Chakraborty, Sonam Bajwa and others also expressed their love in the Comment section.

Tara's milestone purchase could not have come at a better time. Recently, she was embroiled in controversy with her personal life and relationship with Veer Pahariya being scrutinised. The speculation and criticism followed after she danced with AP Dhillon during his concert in Delhi. Netizens claimed that the intimacy made Veer comfortable, putting a strain on their relationship. While the couple had clarified their stance soon after, reports of them breaking up surfaced soon after and the two neither confirmed nor denied the speculations.

For now, Tara Sutaria's relationship status may be unknown, but she is definitely focused on a fresh start and a clean slate.