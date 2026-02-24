Here is why new dad Vicky Kaushal considers Katrina the real superhero

He said, "He is three months old right now, there's very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I'm just trying to be a cheerleader, and I'm waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more."

Vicky was all praises when he was talking about Katrina, who has put her career on hold to look after her son. The actor said, "Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she's been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she's been a warrior as a mother as well. I'm so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much."

Vicky had previously shared how fatherhood was a humbling experience. He had said that becoming a father was the "biggest moment" for him in 2025. Revealing the first look of their "Ray of Light" , Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had shared in a post that their world had been "changed in an instant".

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021 after a very private relationship. The couple continue to maintain a low-profile, sharing only occasional glimpses from their life together.