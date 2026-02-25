Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunite on Kalki 2 set

The sets of Kalki 2 witnessed a legendary union as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunited on-screen after 40 years. The duo was last seen together in the film Geraftaar back in 1985.
As the much anticipated sequel Kalki 2 gears up for its production, two cinematic legends are all ready to ignite the set with their electrifying jugalbandi. Photos from the set have surfaced the internet as Amitabh shared some glimpses on his blog. A historic moment was captured as Amitabh, in full character costume, greeted Kamal, culminating in a warm hug between the two legends.
As Amitabh shared the warm moment on his personal blog, he captioned the photos and wrote, “Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN … we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar ..Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday”.
Big B will play the role of Ashvatthama and the beloved Tamil superstar will be seen as the antagonist Supreme Yaskin in the Kalki universe.
Although both of them were in the first part, Kalki 2898 AD, they didn’t share the screen together. While Amitabh had a significant presence in the film, Kamal’s character was in the developments and had very little screentime. Now with the second part, the character arcs have changed and the two will be seen sharing the screen at the same time.
The action drama also features Rajnikant in its storyline leading the film to have three major crossovers from different film industries.
Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, explores a mythological sci-fi story set in a dystopian future. The set design, the visual aesthetics and the power-packed performance of the actors, quickly garnered the film a box office hit.