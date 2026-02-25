Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunite on Kalki 2 set

The sets of Kalki 2 witnessed a legendary union as Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan reunited on-screen after 40 years. The duo was last seen together in the film Geraftaar back in 1985.

A reunion of the year: Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan hugs on the set of Kalki 2

As the much anticipated sequel Kalki 2 gears up for its production, two cinematic legends are all ready to ignite the set with their electrifying jugalbandi. Photos from the set have surfaced the internet as Amitabh shared some glimpses on his blog. A historic moment was captured as Amitabh, in full character costume, greeted Kamal, culminating in a warm hug between the two legends.

As Amitabh shared the warm moment on his personal blog, he captioned the photos and wrote, “Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN … we shall be working together after ages .. last in Giraftar ..Kalki 2 begun the work .. and shall ever cherish the love and affection of anticipated presence on the Sunday .. but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday”.