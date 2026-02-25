Arijit Singh pens an emotional note for fans: Says unfinished songs will release this year

After announcing his retirement from playback singing in January, 2026, Arijit Singh has written an emotional post on addressing his fans. Although he is not accepting any new assignments, he has stated there will be several unreleased songs scheduled for release during the remainder of this year, which brings comfort and joy to his fan base.

Arijit Singh Shares heartfelt note on social media

The Tum Hi Ho singer directly addressed his listeners saying, ““This message is just for my listeners. Please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener- it’s a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs.”