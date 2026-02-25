Arijit Singh pens an emotional note for fans: Says unfinished songs will release this year

After announcing his retirement from playback singing in January, 2026, Arijit Singh has written an emotional post on addressing his fans. Although he is not accepting any new assignments, he has stated there will be several unreleased songs scheduled for release during the remainder of this year, which brings comfort and joy to his fan base.
The Tum Hi Ho singer directly addressed his listeners saying, ““This message is just for my listeners. Please don’t read and swipe right now if you are not my listener- it’s a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world. Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not small, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs.”
He also added that, “Don’t get involved in explaining things to people. How many times will you? There are so many unfinished songs; they are going to keep releasing until they are done. Maybe throughout this whole year. Maybe it will extend into next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get off this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5G. Read, love, meditate. Jay Devi! Also, who knows what lies ahead?”
One person commented, “You should not stop new assignments from Pritam Mithoon nd Rahman it’s humble request of all your listeners.” Arijit Singh replied to this comment saying, “Some people compose for themselves not for anyone!” Another person commented, “Abhi Na Jao Chod Kar Ye Dil Abhi Bhara Nahi.” Another X user commented, “I really how love it aligns with swami vivekanand's thought of focussing on your flower to bloom, honeybees will come on its own. Why giving justification to the whole world ,just be in the moment and love.”
On January 27, Arijit announced that he was retiring from playback singing. Shortly after that, Aamir Khan travelled to Arijit’s Murshidabad home to record the theme music for Aamir’s son Junaid Khan’s movie called Ek Din. Aamir Khan Productions has shared a video of the actor talking with Arijit about requesting him not to quit playback singing.
While a lot of other artistes asked him to rethink his decision, famous singer Shreya Ghoshal supported Arijit’s decision.