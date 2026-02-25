David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones opens up about addiction issues and missing his final days

Alexandria Lexi Jones, the daughter of David Bowie and Iman, recently shared a deeply personal account of her teenage years. David Bowie’s daughter opened up about her mental health struggles, forced treatment and the painful reality of being away from her family during her father’s final days.

Alexandria shared an Instagram reel saying, “....there’s a part of me most people don’t know…a set of experiences that shaped almost everything about who I am. I spent a lot of time wondering if I was the problem or if the real problem is the way that the world responds to pain and that’s so problematic…”

Alexandria has revealed that she was forcibly removed from her home at 14 and placed in a wilderness therapy program after her mental health had deteriorated. She spoke about battling severe depression, self-harm, an eating disorder and also substance use during that time.