David Bowie's daughter Lexi Jones opens up about addiction issues and missing his final days

Alexandria Lexi Jones, the daughter of David Bowie and Iman, recently shared a deeply personal account of her teenage years. David Bowie’s daughter opened up about her mental health struggles, forced treatment and the painful reality of being away from her family during her father’s final days.
Alexandria shared an Instagram reel saying, “....there’s a part of me most people don’t know…a set of experiences that shaped almost everything about who I am. I spent a lot of time wondering if I was the problem or if the real problem is the way that the world responds to pain and that’s so problematic…”
Alexandria has revealed that she was forcibly removed from her home at 14 and placed in a wilderness therapy program after her mental health had deteriorated. She spoke about battling severe depression, self-harm, an eating disorder and also substance use during that time.
The intervention came when her father David Bowie was privately battling liver cancer. He died in January 2016 when Lexi was still thousands of miles from home.
She said she spoke with her father two days before his death and told him she loved him, but she was not physically present when he passed. Public reports at the time mentioned David died “surrounded by family” were painful for her to read, given her absence.
Lexi spoke in detail about her longstanding anxiety that began in her childhood, and the emotional weight of growing up in the shadow of two global icons. Lexie is now an artist and is continuing to process that particular period of her life.
The video gives us a lot of context and perspective on David Bowie’s final years, revealing the private turmoil that was unfolding alongside the public narrative of the music legend’s final chapter. For Lexi, speaking out was about reclaiming her past on her own terms.
