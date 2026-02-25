Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Kajol in Personality Rights case

The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favour of Bollywood actress Kajol, restraining multiple entities from misusing her name, image, voice and other facets of her personality, including through artificial intelligence (AI), deepfakes and online merchandise.

A single-judge bench of Justice Jyoti Singh passed the interim order in a suit filed by Kajol Vishal Devgan against Kash Collective and several other defendants, including e-commerce platforms, social media intermediaries, AI chatbot websites and unidentified John Doe entities.

The suit alleged large-scale unauthorised sale of merchandise bearing Kajol’s name and photographs, dissemination of AI-generated and morphed images, operation of vulgar AI chatbots impersonating her, and hosting of pornographic deepfake content.

In its order, the Delhi High Court recorded that Kajol is a "renowned personality in the Indian film industry with an illustrious career of nearly four decades and has left an indelible mark", adding that she has played lead roles in blockbuster films and is a recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Padma Shri.

The order said that Kajol has acquired immense goodwill and commercial reputation associated with her identity, making her name and personality attributes valuable proprietary rights deserving judicial protection.

The Delhi High Court found that defendants operating websites and online marketplaces were, prima facie, "unlawfully selling merchandise using plaintiff’s name and image as also other elements of her persona to make commercial gains, without plaintiff’s consent and authorisation".

It further observed that if such goods are of inferior quality, "it would amount to a further debasement of the goodwill and reputation of the plaintiff, garnered over the years through hard work".