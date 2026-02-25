How would Taylor Swift look like in saree or kimono? AI imagines

The digital transformation continues around the world with incredible detail. In Japan, Taylor is transformed into Teira Suwifuto, sporting a high-collared floral kimono with her hair styled in a beautiful traditional updo. In the Saudi Arabian version, Tayla Al-Safir sports a black headscarf with intricate gold embroidery against the backdrop of the desert.

Menzies also delved into East Asian and African aesthetics. As Tai-Lo Swi-Fu, Taylor dons a striking red qipao in front of the Great Wall of China, while her Nigerian counterpart, Tamilore Swifiani, dons a colorful and vibrant traditional headscarf and statement earrings. The video also delves into indigenous culture, featuring Taylor with a traditional Maori chin tattoo and feathered cloak to signify New Zealand.

From a fur ushanka in Russia to a beachy look in Brazil, the transformations retain Taylor’s likeness while being mindful of the subtleties of each culture. Fans have flooded the comments section with admiration, with many fans saying that she looks ‘beautiful in all the countries’. This project showcases the impact of AI on pop culture, building a bridge between current technology and the representation of global culture.