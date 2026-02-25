What is nesting, a co-parenting model that helps parents raise kids after divorce?

The routines, housing and ways of spending weekends and holidays will change after divorce. Many families have custody schedules replacing their shared activities. Divorced couples in some Western countries are now utilising a new model called ‘nesting’ or ‘birdnesting’ to minimise disturbance to their children by keeping them in their home rather than moving between two homes.

How nesting works and when it does not

The parents rotate around a set timetable/back and forth. The concept sounds simple enough: while the marriage may be over, the child should have a feeling of home that will live on. The family home becomes the permanent base of the child under the nesting process. For a child adjusting to a divorce, having the ability to sleep in the same bed every night can provide a sense of comfort.

Attending school, living in one building, seeing the same group of friends, and getting the same 'hello' from the same doorman every morning are all little but continuous ways to anchor to reality.