Martin Short’s daughter Katherine dies by suicide at 42

Katherine was the eldest of three children adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. She is survived by her father and her two brothers, Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.

While her father has been in the international spotlight for decades, Katherine has led a life of service to others. A very accomplished professional, Katherine earned her undergraduate degree from New York University in 2006 in psychology and gender sexuality studies. She went on to earn a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.

At the time of her passing, Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker running a private practice. She also spent her time at Amae Health, where she offered psychotherapy, family support groups and community outreach. Those who knew her remembered her as a warm but shy person who liked to keep a low profile and stay out of the Hollywood spotlight.

Although she kept a low profile, Katherine occasionally attended high-profile events with her father over the years, including the Oscar parties and several theatre premieres.