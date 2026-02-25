Martin Short’s daughter Katherine dies by suicide at 42

The entertainment world is in shock following the devastating news that Katherine Elizabeth Short, the daughter of Only Murders in the Building star Martin Short, has died at the age of 42.
The Short family has issued a statement to confirm the devastating news, stating that Katherine was a much-loved person who would be remembered for the joy that she brought to the world. The family has asked to be left alone during this difficult time.
According to reports, Katherine's home in the Hollywood Hills was visited by emergency services and the Los Angeles Police Department on Monday evening, February 23. It has since been confirmed that Katherine took her own life.
Katherine was the eldest of three children adopted by Martin and his late wife, Nancy Dolman, who died of ovarian cancer in 2010. She is survived by her father and her two brothers, Oliver Patrick, 39, and Henry Hayter, 36.
While her father has been in the international spotlight for decades, Katherine has led a life of service to others. A very accomplished professional, Katherine earned her undergraduate degree from New York University in 2006 in psychology and gender sexuality studies. She went on to earn a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010.
At the time of her passing, Katherine was a licensed clinical social worker running a private practice. She also spent her time at Amae Health, where she offered psychotherapy, family support groups and community outreach. Those who knew her remembered her as a warm but shy person who liked to keep a low profile and stay out of the Hollywood spotlight.
Although she kept a low profile, Katherine occasionally attended high-profile events with her father over the years, including the Oscar parties and several theatre premieres.