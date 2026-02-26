Eric Dane's ex-girlfriend, Priya Jain, donates $10,000 to the late actor's venture, GoFundMe

Eric Dane and Priya Jain have been together almost a year. The couple first got together in November 2024. According to reports, the couple had been ‘in contact as friends’ before Eric's death.

Priya Jain is from California and appeared in the film Not Without Hope, which features Josh Duhamel as the lead character. Sources say that Priya has a strong attachment to Eric’s family and understands how devastating it is for the daughters.

Eric Dane succumbed to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). It is a degenerative condition of the nervous system that destroys nerve cells in the spinal cord and the brain. He announced his diagnosis of ALS to the public on April 8, 2025, and he passed away in less than 10 months later.

The Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria actor as two daughters together, Billie (age 15) and Georgia (age 14). His ex-wife, Rebecca Gayheart, filed for divorce from Dane back in 2018, but they were still legally married at the time of his passing. Rebecca made the GoFundMe campaign public by posting pictures of Dane and their daughters together on her Instagram stories.