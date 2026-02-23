Netflix releases posthumous interview with Eric Dane

The Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria actor died recently less than one year after he announced he was diagnosed with ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease, which is a fatal nerve system disease.

Famous Last Words is based on a show that originated in Denmark. The premise is that a person is interviewed — executive producer Brad Falchuk does the questioning in the Netflix show — and it will not be released until their death.

Eric’s interview is the second episode. The first was with primatologist and conservationist Jane Goodall, who died last October. Brad has told a news agency he's recorded five conversations already with plans for more. No one else was present on set for the taping last November and even the camera operators were in a different room.

“The guest needs to be totally safe to speak honestly and say whatever they want and know that they’re leaving something for people to experience with them not here," Bradsaid on Friday. Only a small number of people work on the production of the show afterward. “Very, very few people have seen it and very, very people even know whose done it,” he explained.