Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda tie the knot in Udaipur

The much-awaited union of South cinema’s most adored on-screen couple is finally a reality. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in a private, sun-drenched ceremony in Udaipur this morning. With a small gathering of close family and friends, the couple marked the beginning of their new life as husband and wife at the breathtaking ITC Mementoes.
Although the couple had been making headlines about their alleged romance since their scintillating performances in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019), they have only recently confirmed their relationship this week. In a sweet gesture to their ardent fan base, the newlyweds have officially named the wedding "the wedding of Virosh".
A mix of two traditions
The wedding was a beautiful amalgamation of two cultures, representing Vijay’s Telugu culture and Rashmika’s Kodava culture. The Telugu wedding began at 8 am, and the couple was pronounced husband and wife a little past 10 am. Post the morning rituals, the celebrations are expected to continue with a Kodava wedding ceremony at 5 pm.
Rashmika’s bridal trousseau was said to be centered around heritage and grace, with beautiful silk sarees that blended tradition with elegance. To mark the occasion, the couple’s team handed out sweets to the media assembled outside the venue, although the newlyweds have chosen to keep their private moments out of the lens for now.
Playful celebrations and celebrity guests
The celebrations were anything but normal. The couple began the week on Tuesday with the ‘Virosh Premier League,’ a lively cricket match for guests, followed by a colourful sangeet ceremony on Wednesday night with a spectacular fire and light display.
The list of guests was a combination of industry stalwarts and personal friends, including:
Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Animal.
Zakir Khan, the famous comedian whose presence sparked rumors of a special performance.
Tharun Bhascker and Rahul Ravindran, the directors who have been instrumental in the couple’s success.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who could not make it to the wedding, sent a personal message of congratulations to Vijay’s parents. With international security agencies providing complete privacy and a ban on drones, fans are now eagerly waiting for the official release of the first photos of the newlywed couple.