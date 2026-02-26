Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda tie the knot in Udaipur

Rashmika’s bridal trousseau was said to be centered around heritage and grace, with beautiful silk sarees that blended tradition with elegance. To mark the occasion, the couple’s team handed out sweets to the media assembled outside the venue, although the newlyweds have chosen to keep their private moments out of the lens for now.

Playful celebrations and celebrity guests

The celebrations were anything but normal. The couple began the week on Tuesday with the ‘Virosh Premier League,’ a lively cricket match for guests, followed by a colourful sangeet ceremony on Wednesday night with a spectacular fire and light display.

The list of guests was a combination of industry stalwarts and personal friends, including:

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Arjun Reddy and Animal.

Zakir Khan, the famous comedian whose presence sparked rumors of a special performance.

Tharun Bhascker and Rahul Ravindran, the directors who have been instrumental in the couple’s success.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who could not make it to the wedding, sent a personal message of congratulations to Vijay’s parents. With international security agencies providing complete privacy and a ban on drones, fans are now eagerly waiting for the official release of the first photos of the newlywed couple.