Sanya Malhotra fulfils dream by celebrating 34th birthday with a sports carnival

Actress Sanya Malhotra marked her 34th birthday with a sports carnival she had been dreaming of hosting for the past two years.

The actress took to Instagram and shared that she rang in her special day surrounded by her close friends and family, calling it one of her “most incredible” birthday celebrations. She even shared a handful of glimpses from the celebrations. One video featured the actress playing cricket on the ground and even channeled her inner cheerleader as held some pom-poms.

“I had the most incredible birthday celebration surrounded by love and support! My loved ones truly make life sooo sooo sooo special.”

“For my 34th I finally got to have the sports carnival I've been dreaming of for 2 years! Huge congrats to Team All Stars… for wining this years sports carnival.. agle saal main hee jeetungi. Grateful for the messages, beautiful flowers, and the cutest gifts feeling trulyy LOVED AND BLESSED.”