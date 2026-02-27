Shia LaBeouf released on $100,000 bond, ordered to attend rehab after New Orleans street fight

On February 17, outside the R Bar at the intersection of Royal and Kerlerec Streets in Faubourg Marigny, Shia LaBeouf was reported to have exhibited aggressive behaviour and to have been thrown out of the bar by security. However, he returned to the bar shortly after leaving.

A video showed that the actor ripped off his shirt, and got into several confrontations with bystanders. Many of the bystanders appeared to be attempting to de-escalate the altercations. There was an instance of the actor being shown shoving one individual to the ground, then punching another in the face, and shoving yet another person.

At Thursday’s hearing, Simone Levine stated that she revoked his release from custody due to concern for NOLA residents and the marginalized community that has experienced so much terror already.

According to Shia LaBeouf’s attorney, the judge’s decision to release the actor was “entirely proper [and] routine.” Also, the judge indicated that she has seen “quite a lot’ of new evidence recently. After this hearing, Shia LaBeouf avoided reporters as he exited the courthouse and did not give a statement.