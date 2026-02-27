Taapsee Pannu on Assi, sari fashion, and starring in Danish films

A happy, content family shatters when the woman of the household steps out of the door and faces horrible consequences at the hands of social deviants. What follows is a hard-hitting courtroom drama headlined by Taapsee Pannu, as the sharp and intellectual lawyer Raavi who pushes boundaries to fight for justice for the wronged, essayed by Kani Kusruti. This is the powerful narrative of Taapsee Pannu’s latest film Assi, which connotes the fact that about 80 rapes are reported daily on average in India. Disappearance of eyewitnesses, tampering of evidence, blaming of the victim — all of this ensue as these two women fight for justice in Assi. However, what steals the show are powerful performances and dialogues, which highlight issues that need to be discussed now more than ever.

Taapsee was recently in town for the special premiere of Assi and as she walked into the room her aura was all spring glam and to-the-point. Dressed in a beautiful summer floral top paired with a brown-toned skirt, heels, and a matching bandana, she wore a confident smile as she discussed her new film, Kolkata’s warmth, collaborating with Bengali filmmakers, and more.

Excerpts: