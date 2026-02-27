Tripti Dimri expresses gratitude for birthday love as she poses with rumoured beau Sam Merchant

The carousel opened with a serene sunset shot of Tripti leaning against a beautifully decorated table with a ‘Happy Birthday’ banner. In another picture, the actress was seen dressed in a classy black outfit, holding large silver balloons shaped ‘1’ and ‘3’, marking her 31st birthday.

A video shared by her shows her cutting cakes surrounded by children, while another heartwarming picture captures her hugging her mother. The actress also shared a cosy picture posing with her rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant. The actress posted glimpses of multiple beautiful birthday cakes, candles and a bouquet of bright sunflowers.

On the professional front, Tripti was recently seen in O Romeo alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress rose to fame with her performance in Qala, which established her as a promising face in Bollywood. She was also seen in Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, and had earlier impressed audiences with her role in Laila Majnu and Bulbul. Tripti was once touted as the ‘national crush’ following her massive popularity post her fine performances.