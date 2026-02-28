Alia Bhatt steals the spotlight at the Milan Fashion Week 2026

On February 27, Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at Milan Fashion Week. She was there to witness the Gucci runway fashion show, which was the first collection designed exclusively by Demna Gvasalia, Gucci's new creative director. Since May 2025, Alia has been Gucci's first Indian Global Ambassador. On Friday, she was spotted in the front row for the show and exhibited a bold look for this event.
Alia Bhatt was looking chic in an oversized black leather coat with a glossy finish and funky shades. The coat was perfectly tailored and fitted well on the body just below the knee level, creating a sleek and solid look. She rounded off the look in black pointed-toe shoes, oversized sunglasses a black Gucci bag. The outfit reflected Demna Gvasalia’s concept of ‘vicious gothic’ and ironic streetwear design.
In the year 2023, Alia entered into an endorsement deal with Gucci. She became the first Indian to serve as a global ambassador for this luxury fashion house. Alia made her official debut with Gucci at the Cruise 2024 Show in Seoul. Since then, she has attended Gucci fashion shows and is often seated next to major fashion industry icons.
Ahead of the Milan show, Alia shared a handwritten welcome note from Demna Gvasalia. The message read, “Dear Alia, Welcome to Milan, and I can’t wait to see you at my Gucci debut,” and ended with, “Love, Demna.”
Alia Bhatt, appearing as a presenter at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, stole the show in a stunning Gucci silver backless gown. During the ceremony, Alia gave an outstanding speech, in which she also added a few lines in Hindi, surprising everyone. Alia is also busy preparing for her upcoming film Alpha, which stars Sharvari and is produced by Yash Raj Productions.