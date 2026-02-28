Alia Bhatt steals the spotlight at the Milan Fashion Week 2026

In the year 2023, Alia entered into an endorsement deal with Gucci. She became the first Indian to serve as a global ambassador for this luxury fashion house. Alia made her official debut with Gucci at the Cruise 2024 Show in Seoul. Since then, she has attended Gucci fashion shows and is often seated next to major fashion industry icons.

Ahead of the Milan show, Alia shared a handwritten welcome note from Demna Gvasalia. The message read, “Dear Alia, Welcome to Milan, and I can’t wait to see you at my Gucci debut,” and ended with, “Love, Demna.”

Alia Bhatt, appearing as a presenter at the 2026 BAFTA Awards, stole the show in a stunning Gucci silver backless gown. During the ceremony, Alia gave an outstanding speech, in which she also added a few lines in Hindi, surprising everyone. Alia is also busy preparing for her upcoming film Alpha, which stars Sharvari and is produced by Yash Raj Productions.