Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet on 'loyal men' sparks buzz online

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan lit up social media when he shared a cryptic humorous post about loyalty. The veteran actor frequently shares his daily thoughts on his official blog as well as other social media platforms and uses short messages that generate tremendous interest. Early Friday he took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.”

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘loyal men’ leaves the netizens in splits

Amitabh Bachchan did not provide any background information on why he made that post. A person said as a joke, “jayaji phone vapis rakh dijiye amit ji ka .” Another person expressed his curiosity saying, “A tweet like this at 3 : 20 AM that too on a Friday Morning. What would have happened?” A fan commented saying, “Pranaam Amit ji Time for the next innings, please! We've been missing that legendary Amit-style wit and those killer one-liners… one fresh joke or thought would be perfect right now! ”