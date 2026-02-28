Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet on 'loyal men' sparks buzz online

Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan lit up social media when he shared a cryptic humorous post about loyalty. The veteran actor frequently shares his daily thoughts on his official blog as well as other social media platforms and uses short messages that generate tremendous interest. Early Friday he took to X (formerly Twitter) to say, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.”
Amitabh Bachchan did not provide any background information on why he made that post. A person said as a joke, “jayaji phone vapis rakh dijiye amit ji ka .” Another person expressed his curiosity saying, “A tweet like this at 3 : 20 AM that too on a Friday Morning. What would have happened?” A fan commented saying, “Pranaam Amit ji Time for the next innings, please! We've been missing that legendary Amit-style wit and those killer one-liners… one fresh joke or thought would be perfect right now! ”
For his current project, Amitabh Bachchan is filming Kalki 2. He is playing the role of Ashwathamma, who is the son of sage and warrior Dronacharya. The timeline of Kalki 2 takes us to a dystopian future in 2898 AD. The shooting is happening in Varanasi or Kashi, India’s oldest city. It follows a group on a mission to protect lab subject SUM-80’s unborn child. The unborn child is believed to be Kalki, the final incarnation of Vishnu.
Recently, Big B posted some pictures from the sets of Kalki, which also shows his reunion with veteran actor Kamal Hasaan after 40 years. They have worked together in a 1985 film called, Geraftaar. While posting these pictures on his personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan said, "Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN … we shall be working together after ages .. last in Geraftaar,"