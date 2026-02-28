I didn’t come here to give an award: Here’s what SRK says about Paralympians at Mumbai summit

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was seen providing inspiration to the people of Mumbai on Friday evening, but he claimed he did so despite himself. He was present at a Mumbai summit, where he came on stage to honour the gold medal-winning shooter Avani Lekhara, who is a paralympic athlete, along with another paralympic athlete, Praveen Kumar, who is a high jumper. He said that he had come to the event to seek inspiration for himself, but he ended up speaking about how people should look up to these sportspersons as the embodiment of resilience.
Shah Rukh Khan, who came to the event to talk about the theme ‘Conquering with Love,’ said that people should instead thank these sportspersons instead of cheering for them.
"I didn’t come here to give an award," Shah Rukh explained. "In our everyday life, we all need a little boost, we need some vitamins so that we can move forward. The two vitamins of life, I truly believe, are courage and enthusiasm." He added that he hoped to leave the venue with an "injection" of these qualities, praising Avani and Praveen for proving that courage is not the absence of obstacles, but the will to overcome them.
The 60-year-old actor also extended his tributes to the Under-19 India cricket team, who won the 2026 World Cup. As the young cricketers, including Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, joined the stage, Shah Rukh Khan said that the youth embody the relentless grit that the rest of the world should seek to emulate.
While Shah Rukh Khan continues to pay tributes to real-life heroes, his fans are waiting eagerly for his return to the silver screen. He is preparing for his next big project, an action-thriller titled King, directed by Siddharth Anand. This will release during Christmas 2026, with the actor sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan, along with a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. This will reportedly feature a massive action sequence worth £4.5 million (Rs 50 crore.