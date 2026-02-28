I didn’t come here to give an award: Here’s what SRK says about Paralympians at Mumbai summit

"I didn’t come here to give an award," Shah Rukh explained. "In our everyday life, we all need a little boost, we need some vitamins so that we can move forward. The two vitamins of life, I truly believe, are courage and enthusiasm." He added that he hoped to leave the venue with an "injection" of these qualities, praising Avani and Praveen for proving that courage is not the absence of obstacles, but the will to overcome them.

The 60-year-old actor also extended his tributes to the Under-19 India cricket team, who won the 2026 World Cup. As the young cricketers, including Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra, joined the stage, Shah Rukh Khan said that the youth embody the relentless grit that the rest of the world should seek to emulate.

While Shah Rukh Khan continues to pay tributes to real-life heroes, his fans are waiting eagerly for his return to the silver screen. He is preparing for his next big project, an action-thriller titled King, directed by Siddharth Anand. This will release during Christmas 2026, with the actor sharing the screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan, along with a star-studded cast including Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan. This will reportedly feature a massive action sequence worth £4.5 million (Rs 50 crore.