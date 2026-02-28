Kangana Ranaut sparks engagement rumours with her new diamond ring

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut, an actress-turned-politician posted photos on her Instagram account wearing a traditional patola saree. While many fans commented positively about her ethnic style, a few others commented on her diamond ring which many speculated to be her engagement ring.
One person jokingly said, “Jijju is Gujrati for sure 😍 Announce kardo mata ab.” There were discussions on X about the speculation with some users reminding the rest that diamond rings are an integral part of women's fashion. One user stated, “Just for those who don't know, women also wear diamond rings for fashion and style.”
Reddit was also not behind, when it came to speculating about Kangana Ranaut’s diamond ring. One person said, "I wouldn’t be surprised if she is engaged to herself" and said "no one deserves her", while another fan supported Kangana saying, “She is rich enough to buy herself ring btw.”
Kangana was seen wearing this vibrant red and yellow patola saree for Rising Bharat Summit 2026. The saree featured some intricate geometric patterns and she paired with a red blouse with subtle detailing on the sleeves. She completed the look with traditional jhumkas embellished with pearls and green stones.
Kangana has two films in development - one is titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and the another one is directed by AL Vijay with R Madhavan as the lead actor. Both films will be released later, but no specific dates have been established. Previous reports suggested that Kangana would be appearing in a Hollywood film entitled Blessed Be the Evil. However, that project has not yet been confirmed by either party. Recently in the summit, while she was asked about her upcoming films, Kangana Ranaut responded as, “I have some offers, lekin, depending on my time and inclination, we’ll take a call.”