Kangana Ranaut sparks engagement rumours with her new diamond ring

Reddit was also not behind, when it came to speculating about Kangana Ranaut’s diamond ring. One person said, "I wouldn’t be surprised if she is engaged to herself" and said "no one deserves her", while another fan supported Kangana saying, “She is rich enough to buy herself ring btw.”

Kangana was seen wearing this vibrant red and yellow patola saree for Rising Bharat Summit 2026. The saree featured some intricate geometric patterns and she paired with a red blouse with subtle detailing on the sleeves. She completed the look with traditional jhumkas embellished with pearls and green stones.

Kangana has two films in development - one is titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and the another one is directed by AL Vijay with R Madhavan as the lead actor. Both films will be released later, but no specific dates have been established. Previous reports suggested that Kangana would be appearing in a Hollywood film entitled Blessed Be the Evil. However, that project has not yet been confirmed by either party. Recently in the summit, while she was asked about her upcoming films, Kangana Ranaut responded as, “I have some offers, lekin, depending on my time and inclination, we’ll take a call.”