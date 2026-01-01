Rajinikanth greets fans outside residence; shares video clip of iconic dialogue in New Year greeting

Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday greeted and wished his fans who had gathered outside his residence a happy new year even as he shared on social media, a video clip that contained an iconic dialogue from his film Muthu as part of his new year greeting.

Continuing the practice of meeting fans every new year, Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday greeted loyal fans who had turned up in front of his residence, braving inclement weather.

Taking to his social media timelines, the actor shared a video clip from his superhit film Muthu. In the clip that the actor shared, Rajinikanth is seen riding a chariot with actress Meena seated next to him.

Meena asks Rajini, "The route we are taking is correct, isn't it?" To this Rajinikanth replies, "Who knows? I never bother about the route I take. I put my burden on God and take the path my vehicle picks, chanting 'Shiva'!"

The actor went on to write, "Wishing you all a very happy new year 2026. God Bless" on the clip.