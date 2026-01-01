Saba Azad and the radical luxury of being left alone

When Saba Azad mentioned, almost in passing, that her parents never pressured her to marry, the reaction online was immediate and oddly emotional. Relief, disbelief, envy. For many, it sounded less like a family anecdote and more like speculative fiction.

In India, marriage is rarely treated as a personal milestone. It arrives instead as a communal project, one that gathers momentum with age. Advice hardens into reminders. Concern becomes surveillance. Even the most progressive families tend to keep one eye on the calendar. Against this backdrop, Saba’s account felt quietly subversive.

She described parents who prioritised autonomy over outcome, who trusted that their daughter would find her own rhythm. There was no defiance in her tone, no sense of having fought for this freedom. That detail mattered. The lack of drama suggested something deeper than rebellion: a household where choice was assumed rather than negotiated.