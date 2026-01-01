Sabrina Carpenter sets her bathroom on fire by ‘accident’, shares photo of burnt sink

As Sabrina Carpenter welcomes in the new year, the singer has treated her fans to a retrospective glance back at a year marked by incredible highs and a rather worrisome homegrown low. Taking to Instagram Stories to share a look back at the past 12 months on Wednesday December 31, the 26-year-old pop star revealed that she managed to set her bathroom on fire in 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter looks back at a spicy year in 2025: From hit songs to bathroom mishaps

The Espresso star shared a set of photos that showed her eventful past year, but one photo stood out in a negative light. The picture included a highly damaged sink and counter and a candle placed near it that seemed like the cause of the problem. “Set my bathroom on fire by accident," Sabrina tweeted along with a simple white heart symbol denoting a heart.

Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, it was clear that 2025 was the year of Sabrina. Her round-up featured a series of career successes that have solidified her status as a pop giant. These included:

Collaborating with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of Please Please Please and performing with Paul Simon during a appearance on Saturday Night Live.