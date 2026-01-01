Sabrina Carpenter sets her bathroom on fire by ‘accident’, shares photo of burnt sink

As Sabrina Carpenter welcomes in the new year, the singer has treated her fans to a retrospective glance back at a year marked by incredible highs and a rather worrisome homegrown low. Taking to Instagram Stories to share a look back at the past 12 months on Wednesday December 31, the 26-year-old pop star revealed that she managed to set her bathroom on fire in 2025.
The Espresso star shared a set of photos that showed her eventful past year, but one photo stood out in a negative light. The picture included a highly damaged sink and counter and a candle placed near it that seemed like the cause of the problem. “Set my bathroom on fire by accident," Sabrina tweeted along with a simple white heart symbol denoting a heart.
Despite the behind-the-scenes drama, it was clear that 2025 was the year of Sabrina. Her round-up featured a series of career successes that have solidified her status as a pop giant. These included:
Collaborating with country music legend Dolly Parton for a remix of Please Please Please and performing with Paul Simon during a appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The launch of her seventh studio album entitled Man’s Best Friend and the video launch entitled Manchild.
Completing the prestigious Short n’ Sweet Tour, which ended in Los Angeles on November 23.
Sabrina is not the only pop icon struggling with a house fire. The legendary Britney Spears was known for burning down her home gym back in 2020, and Sabrina’s ex-tourmate, the talented Taylor Swift, and singer Gracie Abrams allegedly torched the kitchen in Swift’s New York apartment while writing the 2024 hit song Us.
Ending the year on a positive note, the singer recently treated her fans to a cathartic Christmas crashout track titled Such a Funny Way. The singer expressed her appreciation to her fans through a heartfelt post shared on the December 24. She appreciated the "beautiful year" and stated that she is grateful to know that "there’s still so much good to come."