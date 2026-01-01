Salman Khan’s Firoza bracelet and the comfort of an unmoving object

Salman Khan’s Firoza bracelet has been photographed, debated, analysed, and mythologised for decades. It appears in paparazzi shots, courtroom images, film promotions, and casual airport sightings. It survives costume changes and career phases. It remains, stubbornly, where it has always been.

The bracelet has stayed while everything else around Salman Khan has shifted

The bracelet, reportedly valued at around INR 80,000, features a turquoise stone known locally as Firoza. In astrology and folklore, the stone is believed to be ‘living’, responsive to its wearer’s health and fortune. It is said to dull when absorbing negativity and brighten when things improve. Whether one believes this is beside the point. Khan clearly does.

The bracelet was a gift, received early in his career, and has since taken on a talismanic role. Unlike many celebrity accessories, it was never rotated out or rebranded. Stylists adapted around it. Directors shot around it. It became part of the man rather than part of the look.