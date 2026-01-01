This latest smartwatch is built for the outdoors and a premium lifestyle

Whether you’re a trail seeker or an endurance athlete, or even someone with an adventurous streak and a love for the wild outdoors, your first port of call for a rugged tough-as-nails smartwatch would be a Garmin or a Watch Ultra from Apple or Samsung, but their steep pricing isn’t for everyone. That’s the market the Amazfit T-Rex 3 Pro is aiming to address, but how does it fare?
Looking past the tough, dinosaur-inspired name, the T-Rex 3 Pro makes its intentions clear with the bulky 14mm thick/76g chassis (on the 48mm version) that takes some getting used to, both size wise and aesthetically, even if you’re used to big watches. The case is made from fiber-reinforced polymer, with the bezel and buttons opting for a tougher TV4 titanium alloy and a flat sapphire crystal glass over the 1.5-inch AMOLED display. You can pick it up in all-black, black/gold on the 48mm variants or in gray/gold only on the 44mm variant only, and both versions bundle in a black silicone strap (leather/nylon strap are optional accessories).
With Zepp OS on board, the T-Rex 3 Pro connects to both Android and iOS devices, but those hoping for the wide app compatibility with Wear OS apps or Gemini AI on your wrist may be a bit let down. You should know that Zepp OS isn’t as deeply integrated with Android, so interactions with notifications is limited. Likewise, for maps, there’s no Google Maps, and you’ll have to download the maps offline to your watch via the app. You can take calls from the connected device on the speaker/microphone, and there’s a strong 200-lux flashlight built in for emergencies or if you are brave enough to wear it to bed for sleep tracking.
Onto fitness tracking, for which the T-Rex 3 Pro covers over 180 sport modes including hiking, rucking, and recreational diving, with auto tracking for walking/running, swimming and rowing. Both sleep and outdoor walk tracking data was within five percent of what I measured on the Apple Watch Ultra on the other wrist. Yes, I’m that guy who wore not one, but two bulky watches to bed - to test this…for science. That said, I didn’t throw myself off a cliff into open waters to test its 10ATM/45m water resistance, so you’ll have to take Amazfit’s word for it. The good news is that with its 700mAh battery, it lasts well past a week of use, with its always-on screen active, continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring and daily walk tracking, and its longevity alone makes the T-Rex 3 Pro stand apart from its smartwatch peers.
Rating: 8/10
Price: ₹34,999.
