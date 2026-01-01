This latest smartwatch is built for the outdoors and a premium lifestyle

With Zepp OS on board, the T-Rex 3 Pro connects to both Android and iOS devices, but those hoping for the wide app compatibility with Wear OS apps or Gemini AI on your wrist may be a bit let down. You should know that Zepp OS isn’t as deeply integrated with Android, so interactions with notifications is limited. Likewise, for maps, there’s no Google Maps, and you’ll have to download the maps offline to your watch via the app. You can take calls from the connected device on the speaker/microphone, and there’s a strong 200-lux flashlight built in for emergencies or if you are brave enough to wear it to bed for sleep tracking.

Onto fitness tracking, for which the T-Rex 3 Pro covers over 180 sport modes including hiking, rucking, and recreational diving, with auto tracking for walking/running, swimming and rowing. Both sleep and outdoor walk tracking data was within five percent of what I measured on the Apple Watch Ultra on the other wrist. Yes, I’m that guy who wore not one, but two bulky watches to bed - to test this…for science. That said, I didn’t throw myself off a cliff into open waters to test its 10ATM/45m water resistance, so you’ll have to take Amazfit’s word for it. The good news is that with its 700mAh battery, it lasts well past a week of use, with its always-on screen active, continuous heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring and daily walk tracking, and its longevity alone makes the T-Rex 3 Pro stand apart from its smartwatch peers.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹34,999.