Beats’ latest earbuds are built to stay put through every workout

Coming from the same stable as AirPods, the Powerbeats Fit benefits from the Apple H1 chip for fast connectivity and native controls with Apple devices, not to mention support for Spatial Audio. That said, these buds aren’t limited to iPhones, and Bluetooth/Beats app support on Android devices make these a good choice on either platform. No added benefit though, as these buds support the SBC and AAC codecs, but not the higher quality LDAC codec we’ve seen on some of its segment peers.

On the audio front, these buds are a breath of fresh air for a pair of Beats earbuds – they still have a hint of bass which makes Bollywood numbers and workout playlists lively and punch, but there’s a sense of refinement and balance that allows the bass to co-exist with the mids and the highs. You can play around with presets, but I much preferred the adaptive EQ since it works across a bunch of genres I listen to. Active noise cancellation works better than expected in city noise but doesn’t quite match premium ANC buds – think useful on metros and buses, less so in offices and if you’re looking for pin-drop silence. The passive noise isolation is rather good, so if you’re in a quietish environment, that alone should be enough.

Battery life is generous, with around 6–7 hours per bud depending on how much you use ANC, and up to 30 hours total with the case. At its price, the lack of wireless charging is a downer, but if your priority is fit (and fitness), these are worth a listen.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Rs 24,990