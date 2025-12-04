Oppo Find X9 Pro: Pixel Powerhouse

Oppo’s Find X series have improved in leaps and bounds over the past few years, but there was always something that held one back from making an unqualified recommendation. With the Find X9 Pro, that changes…and how! You get an insane camera setup with Hasselblad tuning, a battery that demands a double-take, hardware that checks every box on a tech enthusiast’s wish list, and all of these come together to rock the apple cart of how much more you can expect at its price. Is the hype real?

Oppo’s monster flagship is upending the smartphone status quo

Gone are the distinctive large circular camera arrangement and slim edges of old, replaced by flat edges and a squircular camera island that’s neater but has the effect of making the design somewhat staid and reminiscent of the OnePlus 15. It’s a standard iPhone-esque slab design almost, down to the presence of the Snap Key and Quick Button, the former customizable for switching between ring profiles or launching the AI Mind Space app (among others) and the latter to launch and operate the camera. In a year that saw ultra-thin phones, the X9 Pro is happier in its thicker skin – at 8.3mm thick and 224 grams, it is a handful, although the smoothed edges of the frame make it comfortable to hold. No scrimping on durability, with an IP69 rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

On the front is a 10-bit, Full HD+ resolution 6.78-inch AMOLED display that, save for the slightly lower resolution, does it all – 1-120Hz refresh rate, 3600nits peak brightness/1nit lowest, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ content, plus a snappy ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner. But it’s under the hood where the X9 Pro surprises, with the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, a combination that goes toe-to-toe with the Qualcomm and Apple chips in this year’s flagship devices. On gaming and everyday performance, the phone doesn’t miss a beat, whether you’re recording 4K video or playing games like Genshin Impact or BGMI, and the vapor chamber cooling system does well to keep temperatures down and performance consistent over longer durations. ColorOS 16 is refined, with useful AI features – AI Mind Space for taking/analyzing screenshots/notes/voice memos, writing/summarisation, transcription etc – but there are many pre-installed apps which take the shine off the experience.