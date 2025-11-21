Two steps forward for this new flagship killer, though a few drawbacks too

Now, even as the choice of hardware – the top shelf Qualcomm chip with 16GB of LPDDR5X Ultra+ RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage on the higher end variant that I tested – is very gamer friendly, even those picking this up as an everyday carry with no gaming intentions whatsoever will have no cause for complaint. Apps run smoothly, multitasking is a breeze, and Oxygen OS 16 atop Android 16 is clean and highly customisable. OnePlus AI, including its note-taking Mind Space app, is subtle and less in your face than some of its peers, and that’s fine.

Now, if you’re keen eyed, you might also spot the sensor downgrades all of the OnePlus 15’s trio of 50-megapixel cameras (primary, ultrawide and 3.5x telephoto), and with the end of the Hasselblad partnership, does that spell doom and gloom for the cameras? Not entirely – sure, the new DetailMax engine needs some work in handling colour shift between lenses and suffers from occasional issues in exposure and colour reproduction, but by and large, the OnePlus 15 delivers respectable photos in good light and even manages the occasional winner in low-light. It’s just not where its segment peers are, at least for now.

But hands down, the real star for the OnePlus 15 is the battery life, and the high-density, slim profile 7300mAh battery lasts a full two days with moderate-to-normal usage, and even on my heavy cocktail of review-time use cases – maps, streaming music, some benchmark tests and the usual Insta reels and Teams calls – managed to last a full day. That stellar endurance is matched by 120W charging speeds with the included charger – all this in a phone that weighs 211g!

In all, the OnePlus is a solid flagship that will appeal to gamers and everyday users, though slightly less so for heavy snappers, and while certain product choices and pricing may well have courted controversy at launch, but in use, it proves itself to be a reliable workhorse that will keep buyers happy for years to come.

Rating: 8/10

Price: ₹72,999 (12/256GB) onwards.