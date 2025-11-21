Gadgets of the week: OnePlus 15, Zebronics Zeb PixaPlay 75 and SaunaBox SmartStream Pro

OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 is a remarkably good flagship phone from OnePlus that ticks all the boxes and then some! Kicking off, the OnePlus 15 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz smooth display with a massive 7300mAh battery. It also runs Oxygen OS 16 and has a DetailMax Engine on board for photo/videography. All these factors combine for a great experience whether it’s taking awesome pics/videos, playing games or multi-tasking for work. Personally I loved the Always-on 120FPS/165Hz display providing me smoothness and precision (6.78” 1.5K screen) as well as the new G2 Wi-Fi chip which stays connected even at longer distances and the 7300mAh silicon battery which lasted easily more than 1.5 days even on heavy usage and charges fully in 20 mins with 120W SuperVooc. OnePlus 15 is also supercharged by OxygenOS16 which is one of my favourite UIs currently (now supercharged with Plus Mind). The OnePlus 15 is a brilliant flagship phone that provides supreme performance and the complete package! ₹72,999.
Zebronics Zeb PixaPlay 75
If you’re looking for a smart projector and you’re on a budget, look no further than the PixaPlay 75! The compact projector has 4K support and can project upto 200” screen size. The smart LED projector comes with dual band wifi as well as app support so that you can watch all your OTT or play your games in a monster screen size! With nifty features like Miracast and iOS screen casting you can easily project your smartphone content onto walls. Pixaplay 75 has clear built-in speakers and provides upto 4600 lumens (excellent visibility even in brighter rooms). There’s also BT support for connecting external speakers and the projector can be wall mounted or used with the telescopic height adjustment. HDMI and USB inputs allow for connecting external media for entertainment. Pixaplay 75 also has auto focus and auto keystone for a clear, focussed and aligned projection. A superb projector from Zebronics. ₹8,999.
SaunaBox SmartStream Pro
The SmartStream Pro is a portable sauna that delivers the rejuvenating experience of a traditional sauna in a compact and easy-to-use package. There’s a premium non-toxic, insulated tent held up by a durable fibreglass frame. The sauna can be assembled/disassembled in minutes and can provide 3.6L of steam and temperatures reaching 60 degree celsius (approx). The SmartStream pro is basically your personal wellness oasis, available anytime, anywhere. ₹28,000.
Super 73 MZFT
This nifty, ultra compact e-bike from Super 73 comes with a range upto 64km and top speeds upto 32kph. It also has a modular battery system for easy switching. The batteries take about 5-6hrs to charge. The bike weighs only 85lbs (38.5kg) and can carry riders weighing upto 110kgs. The 500w motor is capable, while you get lots of additional features including head/tail LED lights, internal storage, PAS display, 2 piston hydraulic brakes, VEE JAKAL tyres and more. Great for urban mobility. Available only in select countries for now. ₹1.77 lakh.
Timex x Noah
This elegant moon-phased watch is made exclusively for Noah by Timex and sports a quartz movement. The 31x35mm case provides a unique wrist presence. The watch is 30m water resistant and is available in two variants (gold-plated st. steel and steel). Of course you can also view the current phase of the moon with the majestic moon-phase window. ₹23,600.
Atari 2600 My Play watch
For those of you who remember the Atari Console/Arcade era from the 80’s here’s a wonderful throwback smartwatch - custom created for Atari 2600 fans. It offers fitness tracking - heart rate, steps and calories and the ability to play four classic Atari 2600 games right on your wrist. ₹7,200.