Gadgets of the week: OnePlus 15, Zebronics Zeb PixaPlay 75 and SaunaBox SmartStream Pro

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is a remarkably good flagship phone from OnePlus that ticks all the boxes and then some! Kicking off, the OnePlus 15 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a 165Hz smooth display with a massive 7300mAh battery. It also runs Oxygen OS 16 and has a DetailMax Engine on board for photo/videography. All these factors combine for a great experience whether it’s taking awesome pics/videos, playing games or multi-tasking for work. Personally I loved the Always-on 120FPS/165Hz display providing me smoothness and precision (6.78” 1.5K screen) as well as the new G2 Wi-Fi chip which stays connected even at longer distances and the 7300mAh silicon battery which lasted easily more than 1.5 days even on heavy usage and charges fully in 20 mins with 120W SuperVooc. OnePlus 15 is also supercharged by OxygenOS16 which is one of my favourite UIs currently (now supercharged with Plus Mind). The OnePlus 15 is a brilliant flagship phone that provides supreme performance and the complete package! ₹72,999.