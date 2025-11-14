Gadgets of the week: Tempt Elite 45W GaN3 Charger, Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro and Belkin BoostCharge

Tempt Elite 45W GaN3 Charger
The new Elite 45W GaN 3 charger is loaded with the latest GaN3 tech and offers ultra-fast charging speeds. While using I was able to get 45W charging speeds easily and consistently with zero heating issues. The charger is ultra compact and easy to carry around, it also has two USB-C ports for charging two devices simultaneously (25W+20W). The charger charges Most iPhones and Android phones upto 50% in less than 30 mins, while I could charge my Macbook Air upto 60% in 40 mins. Elite 45W provides multi-layer protection including over-current/temperature/load/voltage and circuit protection. The charger just weighs 72g! ₹1,999.
Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro
The Kingsman Pro (BG3509) is a 12-in-1 Body groomer which provides seamless body and face hair grooming & trimming. Two hours of charge provides upto 120 continuous mins of usage. Features include 12 attachments, removable and washable blades, cord/cordless usage, 16 style settings including 15 steps of cutting length with the comb. The Kingsman Pro is a comprehensive body groomer from a reputable brand with a 2 year warranty. ₹1,640.
Belkin BoostCharge
Belkin’s 3-in-1 Magnetic foldable wireless charger comes with Qi2 technology and 15W fast wireless charging for compatible iPhones. It also has space for an apple watch and AirPods providing 5W respectively to each for quick charging. The MagSafe tech allows the iPhone to be securely attached, while the newer apple watches can charge upto 80% in about 45mins. This charger is also compatible with cases upto 3mm thick and even comes with a 36W wall charger and USB-C cable. The foldable charger folds flat and is easy to carry if you’re travelling. ₹1,099.
Bang & Olufsen BeoSound Premiere
This new Spatial Audio soundbar from Audio legends Bang & Olufsen transports you literally into the heart of your favourite entertainment. With Wide Stage tech, it delivers detailed, rich audio that surrounds you while making every music note or movie sound realistic and engaging. With high-fidelity spatial sound the audio you hear is as close as possible to what the directors and mixing engineers intended. ₹5.14 lakh.
Rolex Submariner Date desk clock
Rolex has a fantastic desk clock in the form of a Submariner. The stainless steel clock comes with a Cerachrom bezel insert and Chromalight display incorporating a Secular calendar. The case is 80mm and comes with a cyclops over the date and is made Scratch-resistant sapphire. ₹9.43 lakh.
Canon EOS R6 MKIII
Canon’s EOS R6 Mark III has a new 32.5MP full-frame CMOS sensor for capturing breathtaking photos and ultra detailed video with 7K 30p RAW. Powered by the Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, the EOS R6 MKIII delivers accurate, fast and reliable auto-focus for both video and stills. ₹2.72 lakh.