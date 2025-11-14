Gadgets of the week: Tempt Elite 45W GaN3 Charger, Morphy Richards Kingsman Pro and Belkin BoostCharge

Tempt Elite 45W GaN3 Charger

The new Elite 45W GaN 3 charger is loaded with the latest GaN3 tech and offers ultra-fast charging speeds. While using I was able to get 45W charging speeds easily and consistently with zero heating issues. The charger is ultra compact and easy to carry around, it also has two USB-C ports for charging two devices simultaneously (25W+20W). The charger charges Most iPhones and Android phones upto 50% in less than 30 mins, while I could charge my Macbook Air upto 60% in 40 mins. Elite 45W provides multi-layer protection including over-current/temperature/load/voltage and circuit protection. The charger just weighs 72g! ₹1,999.