Gadgets of the week: Primebook 2 Max, Prestige Multi-Chef and Fujifilm X-T30 III

Primebook 2 Max

The Primebook 2 Max is an ultra fast Hybrid Android Laptop built for the next generation. Powered by the MediaTek G99 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage, Primebook 2 Max provides fast performance and multiple use case scenarios. It runs on PrimeOS3.0 (Android 15 based) and comes with a 15.6” Full HD IPS display with a 60.3Wh battery.

On usage I found this device to be excellent for most purposes especially with the ability to switch between Android apps and a Windows desktop (via Cloud PC) effortlessly, this allowed me the best of both worlds. There’s also built in Google Gemini AI and almost 10-12 hours of backup. The built in 1440p webcam and dual-stereo speakers are perfect for video calls and entertainment. Primebook 2 Max is excellent for students, young creators and pretty much anyone else looking for a solid multi-functional laptop at a value price. ₹19,990.