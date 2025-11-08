Gadgets of the week: Primebook 2 Max, Prestige Multi-Chef and Fujifilm X-T30 III

Primebook 2 Max
The Primebook 2 Max is an ultra fast Hybrid Android Laptop built for the next generation. Powered by the MediaTek G99 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS storage, Primebook 2 Max provides fast performance and multiple use case scenarios. It runs on PrimeOS3.0 (Android 15 based) and comes with a 15.6” Full HD IPS display with a 60.3Wh battery.
On usage I found this device to be excellent for most purposes especially with the ability to switch between Android apps and a Windows desktop (via Cloud PC) effortlessly, this allowed me the best of both worlds. There’s also built in Google Gemini AI and almost 10-12 hours of backup. The built in 1440p webcam and dual-stereo speakers are perfect for video calls and entertainment. Primebook 2 Max is excellent for students, young creators and pretty much anyone else looking for a solid multi-functional laptop at a value price. ₹19,990.
Prestige Multi-Chef
TTK Prestige’s Multi-Chef All-in-One Air Fryer is a revelation in the kitchen. The Air-Fryer can Air-fry, Toast, Grill and act like an oven with seamless ease. Best of all you can watch through the see through lid and control both temperature and time digitally making the experience sublime. I’ve been using the Multi-Chef Air fryer for almost a month and feel much more healthier (I’ve subsequently incorporated several healthy recipes into my diet with huge reduction in oil usage).
Dishes like grilled sandwiches, potato fries, pizzas come out great in this fryer with good taste and quick cook times. The 1200W, 6.5L capacity device comes with a high-quality non-stick coating allowing even heat distribution and air circulation. There’s even a Baking tray and food grade brush to add further value. A fabulous addition to your kitchen from TTK Prestige. ₹6,155.
Fujifilm X-T30 III
Without a doubt Fujifilm makes some phenomenal cameras currently, the new X-T30 III is compact yet takes extraordinary images no matter the environment or lighting condition. It features a 26.1-megapixel BSI X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 5 imaging engine. This unique combination makes it perfect for recoding everyday moments in phenomenal detail. Weighing just 378g, X-T30 III can be taken with you just about anywhere without adding bulk or weight. There’s also a built-in flash and support for 6.2K/30p 10-bit video recording. Now launched in select regions. ₹89,000.
Nothing - Phone (3a) Lite
The Phone (3a) Lite from Nothing is a stylish new phone (available now only in select countries) which comes with a seamless software experience at an accessible price. Available in black and white,Phone 3(a) Lite boasts IP54 dust and water resistance, a 50MP main sensor camera (1/1.57-inch) which performs well evening challenging scenes along with 4K video recording.
You also get a Glyph light which provides notifications, countdown etc. The phone runs in the innovative Nothing OS 3.5 powered by Android 15. The 6.77” AMOLED display with 3000 nits peak brightness comes with 120 Hz refresh rates and 2160Hz PWM dimming. Phone 3(a) Lite comes with 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro,expandable storage upto 2TB, dual 5G, N=BT 5.3, Wifi 6 and a 5000mah battery. ₹29,000.
Omega Speedmaster - Milano Cortina 2026
Omega’s new Milano Cortina celebrates 90 years of Omega timekeeping at the Olympic Winter Games 2026. This historic watch comes in 38mm with wintry inspiration taken from the Milano Cortina 2026 emblem. The chronometer watch is driven by the incredibly Co-Axial Calibre 3330 and sports a chronograph with small seconds and a Tachymeter. You get a 52 hour power reserve and 100m water resistance to boot. ₹6.50 lakh.
VisionMaster Max
The VisionMaster Max is a 4K RGB Triple laser projector with 3500 ISO Lumens and upto 300” image size projection. The projector supports Dolby Vision, IMAX enhanced, HDR 10+, Active 3D and filmmaker mode. Running on Google TV OS, this is a top notch projector that will not disappoint. ₹4.44 lakh.