Gadgets of the week: Redmi Watch Move, Unix Voltro, Ikea Phone Sleep and LG Magnit Active Micro LED

Samsung Galaxy XR

Galaxy XR is Samsung’s new offering for immersive entertainment which lets you watch, work and play with AI at your side. You can go deeper with 360-degree content and Spatial Audio as well as view photos or videos in 3D using Media Auto-Spatialization. Google Gemini is integrated to aid you (Street View with Google Gemini, Voice Assistance with eye-tracking etc). Galaxy XR also supports your everyday apps powered by the new Android XR operating system. The headset also comes with a comfortable fit and ergonomic shape with soft-touch fabric. In-built 4K Micro-OLED displays deliver life-like colours and high pixel clarity, plus there’s Spatial Audio via integrated speakers. Galaxy XR also lets you use hand gestures as well as voice to interact. Available currently in select countries. ₹1.59 lakh.