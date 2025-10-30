Gadgets of the week: Redmi Watch Move, Unix Voltro, Ikea Phone Sleep and LG Magnit Active Micro LED

Redmi Watch Move
The Redmi Watch Move is an incredible smartwatch offering outstanding value at its price. I’ve used Watch Move for the past month and find several features here excel those of its counterparts. For one there’s the huge AMOLED display in a 2.5D curved screen with 600nits of peak brightness, as well as AOD(Always On Display) and 60Hz refresh rate - all usually found in expensive flagships. There’s also the battery which lasts upto 2 weeks depending on usage while tracking is extremely accurate for steps, heart rate and other parameters like SpO2, sleep and calories. Upto 140+ sports mode are available and the watch can take BT calls and receive notifications. Powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, the Redmi watch move runs smoothly syncing along with smartphones nicely. You also get IP68 resistance for protection and Mi Fitness built-in. This is an excellent smartwatch if you’re thinking of getting one that doesn’t break the bank. ₹1,799.
Unix Voltro
Voltro is a super compact 10000mAh powerbank (possibly the smallest I’ve seen in this capacity) that offers fast charging (22.5W) and dual device support (USB-A, USB-C). On usage, the powerbank provides about 1.5 full charges for most smartphones while offering over-charge protection, a digital battery-level display and smart chipset tech (high-efficiency). Voltro is ideal for travel or for attending events (the compact size allows it to be stowed away easily). 22.5W speeds are ample for most devices and can charge iPhones upto 50% in about 30 mins. Voltro is one of the best compact powerbanks in the market. ₹2,499
Ikea Phone Sleep
The Phone Sleep collection from Ikea is a miniature bed with an embedded NFC chip that logs the amount of time your phone “sleeps” over night. The brilliant gadget modelled on an actual Ikea bed may be just what we need to enforce some self digital detox. Interestingly if your phone is undisturbed for 7 hours a night for 7 nights in a row, you’ll get a reward in the form of a shopping voucher (currently only in the UAE). The bed connects to the Ikea app to track “scroll-free” time. Currently only available as a promotional item in Ikea UAE and with purchases over a specific amount from the sleep range.
LG Magnit Active Micro LED
LG Magnit is a 136 inch 4K TV screen providing outstanding black expression, vibrant colours, heightened contrast and an immersive visual experience. Thanks to Active Matrix tech, each pixel generates its own light rendering remarkable detail and ultra-high-definition picture quality. LG also employs proprietary surface treatment tech to deepen black levels minimising impact of external light. With built-in 100W 4.3 ch surround sound, eARC and LG’s latest AI processor you get lifelike images. Price TBA.
Nike project Amplify
Nike’s Project Amplify is the world’s first powered footwear system for enhanced running and walking. Project Amplify is basically designed to help everyday athletes (like you and me) go a little faster and further with less effort. The Project is designed to provide footwear that augments natural lower leg and ankle movement and is still in testing. Once a powered footwear system like this hits the market, I foresee a game-changing piece of technology not only helping propel athletes but also those who may be struggling for sufficient mobility. Exciting times!
Samsung Galaxy XR
Galaxy XR is Samsung’s new offering for immersive entertainment which lets you watch, work and play with AI at your side. You can go deeper with 360-degree content and Spatial Audio as well as view photos or videos in 3D using Media Auto-Spatialization. Google Gemini is integrated to aid you (Street View with Google Gemini, Voice Assistance with eye-tracking etc). Galaxy XR also supports your everyday apps powered by the new Android XR operating system. The headset also comes with a comfortable fit and ergonomic shape with soft-touch fabric. In-built 4K Micro-OLED displays deliver life-like colours and high pixel clarity, plus there’s Spatial Audio via integrated speakers. Galaxy XR also lets you use hand gestures as well as voice to interact. Available currently in select countries. ₹1.59 lakh.