Gadgets of the week: Boox Go Color 7(Gen II), Brionvega Radiofonographo, Google Pixel 10 Pro fold and Sony RX1R III

Oakley RSLV

Oakley’s new RSLV sunglasses are designed to fit on larger faces and heads providing a broader fit and maximising coverage and comfort while enhancing peripheral view. Unobtainium earsocks and nose-pads help secure the frame in place while O Matter temples allow a Universal fit. The sunglasses are available with Prizm lens tech to enhance clarity, colour, contrast and detail for an optimised experience. Oakley lenses are designed for extreme impact protection while providing 100% UV protection. ₹13,590.