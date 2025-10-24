Gadgets of the week: Boox Go Color 7(Gen II), Brionvega Radiofonographo, Google Pixel 10 Pro fold and Sony RX1R III

Boox Go Color 7(Gen II)
The Go Color 7 (Gen II) from Boox is a 7” E-paper reader that’s ideal for commuters, outdoor enthusiasts and generally anyone who loves reading. The Go Color 7 gen.2 offers an unmatched paper-like feel, allows your whole library in one place and has access to apps from the Google play store. You can also record voice, browse your favourite sites and even write with an InkSense stylus (sold separately). Weighs only 195g with 64GB storage, Wifi, BT 5.1 with expandable storage and runs Android 13. ₹24,800.
Brionvega Radiofonographo
The Radiofonographo is an iconic music system withAM/FM radio. It offers a Pro-Ject turntable with Ortofon stylus and a 125W+125W self-limited amplifier with inputs for connecting external sources or an external amplification system plus an external subwoofer. Handcrafted in Italy according to its original 1965 specs, including hand-lacquered wood and folded aluminium, the modular shape and design is a throwback to the hi-fi systems of the 1960s and will appeal to true audiophiles. ₹16.50 lakh.
Google Pixel 10 Pro fold
Google’s foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold is a fantastic foldable flagship smartphone with an 8” Super Actua Flex display and Tensor G5 chip inside. Once folded the 6.4” Actua display feels just like a regular Pixel Pro phone in hand. There’s an Advanced triple rear cam system fully supported by AI with 16GB RAM and a 24hr+ battery on board. A Titan M2 security coprocessor, Gemini Nano, Gorilla Victus 2 cover glass and IP 68 resistance make this a superb foldable smartphone. The device also comes with 7 years of OS, security and Pixel drop updates. ₹1.73 lakh.
Sony RX1R III
This premium compact camera comes with a 61.0MP Exmor R full-frame sensor and AI processing unit built-in. Expect stunning optical and imaging performance courtesy of a Zeiss 35mm Sonar T* lens along with the Bionz XR image processing engine. You can capture images and video with high resolution, high sensitivity, low noise and wide dynamic range as well as lifelike colour. There’s a high-res, high-contrast OLED electronic viewfinder on board as well as a large 3.0 type LCD panel for settings. Ideal for professional users looking for a compact camera. ₹4.7 lakh.
Tag Heuer Connected
The Calibre E5 X New Balance Edition comes in at 40mm forged from Grade 2 Titanium. The special edition timepiece combines a fusion of Swiss innovation and athletic culture and is designed for athletes and runners. The case is black DLC grade 2 Titanium with a domed sapphire crystal protecting the display with a New Balance logo at 6 o' clock. An innovative rubber strap also features NB logo with a textile inlay inspired by New Balance shoes. Powered by TAG Heuer OS (developed in-house) the smartwatch integrates 6 NB running plans, providing personalised guidance for runners. Tracking is top notch with best-in-class sensors including heart-rate, GPS, altimeter with wellness features such as SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking and HRV on board. ₹1.81 lakh.
Oakley RSLV
Oakley’s new RSLV sunglasses are designed to fit on larger faces and heads providing a broader fit and maximising coverage and comfort while enhancing peripheral view. Unobtainium earsocks and nose-pads help secure the frame in place while O Matter temples allow a Universal fit. The sunglasses are available with Prizm lens tech to enhance clarity, colour, contrast and detail for an optimised experience. Oakley lenses are designed for extreme impact protection while providing 100% UV protection. ₹13,590.