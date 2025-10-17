Gadgets of the week: Baseus PicoGo AM31, Gardyn Studio 2, Loewe Leo and Portronics Pico 14

Baseus PicoGo AM31
Baseus has an ultra small & ultra compact powerbank (5000mAh) that comes with a stand and charges upto 20W speeds. The mini powerbank is also magnetic and provides Qi2 charge (15W). The AM31 is ideal for popping in your pocket/purse and can provide ample charge for iPhones/Androids on the go. ₹6,200.
Gardyn Studio 2
Gardyn Studio 2 is an indoor smart gardening system that lets you grow fresh plants at home all year. Studio 2 can automatically water, provide lighting and can grow vegetables, greens and herbs with ease. Studio 2 can grow 16 plants, while it sports a new HD cam and comes with Gardyn’s own AI assistant for monitoring. Studio 2 fits easily into apartments and even lets you grow a steady, self-sufficient supply of essential greens using less water than conventional methods. ₹49,000
Loewe Leo
The Leo headphones form Loewe are elegant, come with AI tech in-built and provide vastly superior sound performance compared to other premium headphones. Loewe’s Leo aims to merge precision, comfort and personalisation in one device. High-performance 50mm drivers and an advanced amp deliver clear highs, deep bass and a large, immersive soundstage. Leo supports Dolby Atmos and spatial audio for a rich 3D soundstage. Mimi Hearing tech sound personalisation lets the playback adapt to your unique hearing profile. ₹1.35 lakh.
Portronics Pico 14
Pico 14 is a portable, compact and power-packed projector providing bright HD visuals and built-in smart streaming in a portable design. Powered by Android 13, Pico 14 comes with preloaded apps like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and Youtube. The projector can cast visuals upto 100 inches at 720p resolution and 1600 lumens brightness. Pico 14 also has a 3W speaker and can be connected via HDMI, USB, AUX, wifi and BT. The internal battery allows upto 60 mins playtime and there’s even a tripod provided. ₹28,349.
Zebronics Zeb EnergiPod 27R3
The Zeb EnergiPod 27R3 is the “master” powerbank that will take care of all heavy-duty smartphone/laptop users charging needs. The 27000mAh powerbank can charge at speeds upto 130W (ultra fast for most laptops charging via USB-C). On usage I found this device was able to charge any phone I threw at it extremely fast (eg iPhone 16 Pro - Zero to 50% in 25 mins, OnePlus 13 - full charge in less than an hour). The EnergiPod 27R3 could also charge my Macbook Pro 13 from zero to 80% in about 1.5hrs and on a single charge! There are two PD 3.0 USB-C input/output ports as well as a USB-A port for charging multiple devices at once while a useful LED display shows percentage of battery as well as current being used. The powerbank is ultra safe with overcharge, overload and short circuit protection plus most importantly its flight friendly (most airlines allow powerbanks upto 27000mAh on board as carry-on). A formidable powerbank from Zebronics! ₹3,699.
SHARP QNET Zensational
The Zensational Air purifier (KC-G60M-W) from Sharp Qnet is a premium solution for modern houses and spaces. It uses advanced multi-stage filtration, PlasmaCluster Ion tech and intelligent sensor-driven operation to provide a clean, pure living environment. Setting up the device is easy and once switched on the smart Air purifier uses 7 intelligent detection modes (PM 2.5, dust, odour, temp, humidity, light an emotion) to automatically adjust purification levels for max efficiency. I was able to use Zensational in even larger spaces upto 500sq.ft while getting good results. The AQI (tested via AQI monitor) drastically improved with Zensational on to acceptable limits in every room tested. The device also measures humidity and maintains optimal indoor humidity while PlasmaCluster Ion tech effectively reduces 29 different types of pathogens including bacteria and viruses. A solid, comprehensive air-purifier! ₹1.04 lakh.
AI+ Nova 5G
This unique and ultra-affordable smartphone comes with a Unisoc T8200 processor and a 50MP AI dual camera. It also sports a 120Hz display and offers Dual 5G support for both sims. Powered by nxtQ, the AI+ Nova 5G runs on Android 15. Internal storage is 128GB (storage expandable upto 1TB) with 6GB of RAM. On usage I found the phone to be functional and sufficient for regular daily use with several AI features on board. ₹8,999.