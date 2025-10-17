Gadgets of the week: Baseus PicoGo AM31, Gardyn Studio 2, Loewe Leo and Portronics Pico 14

Zebronics Zeb EnergiPod 27R3

The Zeb EnergiPod 27R3 is the “master” powerbank that will take care of all heavy-duty smartphone/laptop users charging needs. The 27000mAh powerbank can charge at speeds upto 130W (ultra fast for most laptops charging via USB-C). On usage I found this device was able to charge any phone I threw at it extremely fast (eg iPhone 16 Pro - Zero to 50% in 25 mins, OnePlus 13 - full charge in less than an hour). The EnergiPod 27R3 could also charge my Macbook Pro 13 from zero to 80% in about 1.5hrs and on a single charge! There are two PD 3.0 USB-C input/output ports as well as a USB-A port for charging multiple devices at once while a useful LED display shows percentage of battery as well as current being used. The powerbank is ultra safe with overcharge, overload and short circuit protection plus most importantly its flight friendly (most airlines allow powerbanks upto 27000mAh on board as carry-on). A formidable powerbank from Zebronics! ₹3,699.