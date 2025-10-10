Gadgets of the week: Beats Powerbeats Fit, Sony WH-1000XM6, UA Echo and Amazon Kindle scribe colorsoft
Beats Powerbeats Fit
The Powerbeats Fit is an extraordinary pair of wireless earbuds with superb in-ear comfort and enhanced durability along with knockout sound to boot. Set up is easy and Powerbeats Fit work seamlessly with both iOS and Android devices. Sound is dynamic and powerful here thanks to proprietary drivers and Personal Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking built in (ideal for immersive music, movies and gaming) as well as Adaptive EQ and ANC which tailors sound based on individual fit and seal (bespoke experience) using advanced Mics. Powerbeats Fit is sweat and water resistant (IPX4 rating) with secure-fit wingtips allowing me to use them in the gym or while going for a run. I found the battery life here to be excellent (8hrs per charge/30+ with case). Powered by Apple H1 chip these earbuds offer Audio sharing, Hands-free Siri, Find My, One-touch pairing, Fit test, Dolby Atmos, on-device controls and exceptional call -quality. If you’re an active individual the Powerbeats Fit offers the best possible experience! ₹24,900.
Sony WH-1000XM6
Sony’s WH series of wireless Over the ear headphones have always been on top of the food chain, the new WH-1000XM6 is no exception. Straight out of the box, I was able to appreciate the quality and workmanship of the XM6, while setup takes a few mins and these headphones work seamlessly with most devices. After three weeks of use I honestly felt that the WH-1000XM6 offers the best noise cancellation with premium sound among all the Over-ear headphones I’ve tested recently while providing supreme comfort. I also found calls to be dramatically crisp and clear both ways. The XM6 have massive tech inside including a HD noise cancelling processor -QN3, 6-Mic AI beamforming system, specially designed driver unit, Head-tracking function, Intelligent noise/wind reduction, wider headband and smooth Vegan leather, intuitive tactile controls and a foldable design. The WH-1000XM6 are also LE Audio compatible for gaming. A huge perk for me is the 30+ hour battery on these (single charge) which allows me to carry them anywhere without worrying to top up. Superb headphones! ₹49,990.
UA Echo
Under Armour’s Echo SlipSpeed Shoes offer the best of both worlds - daily active wear and high performance athletic use. The UA Echo is an impressive shoe straight out the box with stylish looks and features to support. You get UA HOVR cushioning which offers supreme comfort for long hours of use in pretty much any terrain while the sports tape-inspired upper looks ridiculously cool with asymmetric laces offering optimal fit/comfort. I tried the shoes for short distance runs and found them to glide effortlessly, the same pair easily doubling back for casual wear (get ready to receive a lot of compliments if you were these). UA Echo features a breathable monofilament mesh, asymmetrical tongue, speed lace closure system, rubberised toe cap and a rubberised outsole for traction. There’s also the brilliant ability to convert the heel (UA SlipSpeed convertible Heel) to take you from training to recovery mode. These shoes are unisex and come in the most striking colour variants. If you’re in the market for new comfy uber-cool sneakers that offer both performance and style - these are it! ₹16,999.
Amazon Kindle scribe colorsoft
Amazon’s newest Kindle comes with a 11”paper-like display and is also thin and light. Features include a front-light, built in notebook, Ai tools and support for cloud services. The new colorsoft display delivers high-contrast, paper-like colour that’s easy on th eyes. You also get a textured surface and fast responsiveness for a natural writing experience (also includes Premium Pen). A big bonus iOS the weeks long battery life! Coming soon at ₹61,000.
Shark FacialPro Glow
This hydro-fuelled, skincare-enhanced facial device will deliver Spa-level results in just 10 mins of use. You’ll get cleaner pores and ultra-hydrated, glowing skin after a few uses. The device includes a gua-sha inspired deputing and defining attachment, Shark DePuffi (instant hot and cold contrast therapy) for a contoured look, circulation boost with massage. ₹35,000.
Timex Atelier Marine M1a
Timex has a clear winner in their hands with the upcoming Marine M1a! The magnificent watch has a Swiss automatic movement, skeletonized steel case, double-curved sapphire crystal and is water resistant to 200m. The 41mm watch also sports an enamel dial and swiss-luminova for low light visibility. A ceramic bezel inlay adds to the distinct look. Go Timex! ₹89,995.
Havells Air-Oven Avanza
The Avanza Airfryer is a 6-in-1 powerhouse that can cook for 8-10 people thanks to a 15L pan capacity and 1700W power. Avanza can grill, toast, Air fry, dehydrate, OTG and convect. With 14 preset cooking menus for easy to cook staples and full digital control your cooking just became ultra efficient. Other features include an LED display, touch control, viewing glass door, interior light and ergonomic controls. A perfect addition to your modern kitchen! ₹11,999.