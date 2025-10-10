Gadgets of the week: Beats Powerbeats Fit, Sony WH-1000XM6, UA Echo and Amazon Kindle scribe colorsoft

UA Echo

Under Armour’s Echo SlipSpeed Shoes offer the best of both worlds - daily active wear and high performance athletic use. The UA Echo is an impressive shoe straight out the box with stylish looks and features to support. You get UA HOVR cushioning which offers supreme comfort for long hours of use in pretty much any terrain while the sports tape-inspired upper looks ridiculously cool with asymmetric laces offering optimal fit/comfort. I tried the shoes for short distance runs and found them to glide effortlessly, the same pair easily doubling back for casual wear (get ready to receive a lot of compliments if you were these). UA Echo features a breathable monofilament mesh, asymmetrical tongue, speed lace closure system, rubberised toe cap and a rubberised outsole for traction. There’s also the brilliant ability to convert the heel (UA SlipSpeed convertible Heel) to take you from training to recovery mode. These shoes are unisex and come in the most striking colour variants. If you’re in the market for new comfy uber-cool sneakers that offer both performance and style - these are it! ₹16,999.