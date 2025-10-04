Gadgets of the week: Ubon PB-X106, Bang & Olufsen - Beo Grace, Dji Osmo Nano and Tudor 1926 Luna

Ubon PB-X106

Ubon’s PB-X106 Magno Power bank comes with magnetic wireless charging and has a 10000mAh capacity. I’ve been using this for a few weeks now and appreciate several features including the convenient built-in cables (USB-C and lightning) making it easy to charge Android and older iOS devices easily. The 22.5W charging speed is ample for most devices and charges up smartphones upto 50% in around 30mins.15w magnetic charging is a blessing when you need a quick top up for compatible devices. There’s even a stand to prop up your phone! ₹2,599.