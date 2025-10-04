Gadgets of the week: Ubon PB-X106, Bang & Olufsen - Beo Grace, Dji Osmo Nano and Tudor 1926 Luna

Ubon PB-X106
Ubon’s PB-X106 Magno Power bank comes with magnetic wireless charging and has a 10000mAh capacity. I’ve been using this for a few weeks now and appreciate several features including the convenient built-in cables (USB-C and lightning) making it easy to charge Android and older iOS devices easily. The 22.5W charging speed is ample for most devices and charges up smartphones upto 50% in around 30mins.15w magnetic charging is a blessing when you need a quick top up for compatible devices. There’s even a stand to prop up your phone! ₹2,599.
Bang & Olufsen - Beo Grace
B&O has a new premium set of Advanced ANC earbuds in a lightweight polished design, The Beo Grace is made from natural Aluminium and sports a 12mm Titanium driver while being optimised for Dolby Atmos. There’s ANC on board with transparency mode as well as wind reduction features and optimum call quality. With a frequency range of 10- 20000Hz expect to hear the finest details with these Earbuds. ₹1.33 lakhs.
Dji Osmo Nano
Osmo Nano is a ridiculously small wearable cam that lets you capture life’s moments vividly and effortlessly. With its sleek, magnetic design you can shoot hands-free from unbelievable angles. A new 1/1.3 inch sensor provides sharp 4K/60fps videos with upto 143 degree wide FOV. The Nano has a 200 min extended battery life for marathon filming and is 10m waterproof and also has stereo sound recording. ₹27,000.
Tudor 1926 Luna
Tudor’s new Moon Phase watch is an ultra elegant wrist watch with a 39mm case and a mesmerising display. Available in Black, Blue or Champagne (shown here) sun-brushed dials, the 1926 Luna sports a domed sapphire crystal and a metal seven-link bracelet. The watch is 100m waterproof and runs on the Calibre T607-9 self-winding mechanical movement with 38hr power reserve. A fabulous moon-phase interpretation from Tudor! ₹2.40 lakhs
Primare Allt-i-Ett
Primare’s high end Allt-i-Ett system translates to all in one and has been designed to act as a streamer, music system and a soundbar providing ultra rich sound in a space saving package. The system has an array of 6 woofers, two midrange drivers and two tweeters with a 300w peak amplifier along with Bacch 3D sound processing and auto room EQ. Connectivity includes HDMI eARC, Ana/Digi inputs,FM, DAB+ radio, wireless streaming and BT. ₹3.1 lakhs.
Loch Capsule Dishwasher
Capsule is a compact, personal dishwasher which cleans dishes in just 15mins, fitting upto 35 items. The dishwasher requires zero plumbing and can be used anywhere - even while travelling. ₹47,500