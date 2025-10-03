Gadgets of the week: Stuffcool Giga Max, Zebronics Zebronics Zeb Dazzio speaker, Robotek AC-203 Multi Plug and Apple AirPods Pro 3

Stuffcool Giga Max

Giga Max is a 25000mAh powerbank that’s ultra compact and sports a built in Type-C cable that can provide 100W power for charging laptops, Macs and plenty of other devices. I’ve been using the Giga Max for a week and it’s truly a game-changer with its Smart TFT display that actually shows the charge at any point of time (input/output).Giga Max charged my Macbook Pro 13 from zero to 80% in just over 90 minutes, iPhone 15 Pro max (50% in 24 mins) and OnePlus 13 (50% in about 12mins). There’s a USB-A port (18W) and a USB-C port (100w) as well as the built-in Type C cable (100w) allowing you to rapidly charge pretty much any device out there. Giga max also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. The icing on the cake is that the powerbank itself can fully charge in less than 2 hours. The 25000mAh capacity allows for several charges of most smartphones and a complete charge of a Macbook Pro. The powerbank is also airline friendly (96.25Wh capacity) allowing you to travel peacefully. This is the best powerbank to buy currently if you require multiple smartphone charges and laptop/Mac charging via C. ₹4,999.