Gadgets of the week: Stuffcool Giga Max, Zebronics Zebronics Zeb Dazzio speaker, Robotek AC-203 Multi Plug and Apple AirPods Pro 3

Stuffcool Giga Max
Giga Max is a 25000mAh powerbank that’s ultra compact and sports a built in Type-C cable that can provide 100W power for charging laptops, Macs and plenty of other devices. I’ve been using the Giga Max for a week and it’s truly a game-changer with its Smart TFT display that actually shows the charge at any point of time (input/output).Giga Max charged my Macbook Pro 13 from zero to 80% in just over 90 minutes, iPhone 15 Pro max (50% in 24 mins) and OnePlus 13 (50% in about 12mins). There’s a USB-A port (18W) and a USB-C port (100w) as well as the built-in Type C cable (100w) allowing you to rapidly charge pretty much any device out there. Giga max also supports Samsung Super Fast Charging 2.0. The icing on the cake is that the powerbank itself can fully charge in less than 2 hours. The 25000mAh capacity allows for several charges of most smartphones and a complete charge of a Macbook Pro. The powerbank is also airline friendly (96.25Wh capacity) allowing you to travel peacefully. This is the best powerbank to buy currently if you require multiple smartphone charges and laptop/Mac charging via C. ₹4,999.
Zebronics Zeb Dazzio
Zeb Dazzio (ZEB-SSPK 3) is a Trolley DJ speaker that pumps out 130W RMS output to bring the party right into your room! The majestic speaker has full range woofer (38.1cm) and tweeters which provide full, rich sound that’s amplified with thumping bass. On usage I was able to get more than 5 hours before needing a recharge. Dazzio is also ultra portable allowing for usage outdoors (ideal for picnics, pool parties etc) with a fun LED display with complete controls built-in. Connectivity includes BT 5.4, USB, SD, AUX and FM and there’s also a 6.3mm Mic Input along with Karaoke Maker and Dual Wireless Mics to create your own singing sessions (great fun with friends/family). Wait theres’s more - RGB lights sync with music for a raucous effect, TWS pairing to add another speaker, separate controls for Vol, Bass,Treble as well as wheels and a retractable handle for mobility. An ultimate party speaker from Zebronics! ₹7,999.
Robotek AC-203 Multi Plug
Here’s an ultra useful gadget that comes in extremely handy at home or office (especially if you have limited plug points). The AC-203 is a multi plug adapter with 2 AC outlets, 2 USB QC 3.0 ports and a USB PD Type-C port . This allows you to charge upto 5 devices at once. On testing I was able to use all output points to simultaneously charge 2 phones, 1 tablet, a laptop and power a small TV. This is highly useful not only at home but while travelling or when sharing an apartment/room. The adapter is also safe thanks to surge and overload protection built in and input voltage limits ranging from 100V-250V AC. The adapter is made from Flame-retardant PC material for added safety. A blue LED light indicates power status and provides gentle illumination as a Night-light. A must-have device! ₹1,049.
Apple AirPods Pro 3
AirPods Pro 3 provide an exceptional spatial listening experience with high def 3D audio as well as top notch Active Noise cancellation, heart rate sensing, more secure fit, better acoustic experience and Live Translation in select language and regions. AirPods Pro 3 also provide upto 8hrs of listening time on a charge. ₹25,900. Apple.com
Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
The Pixel 10 Pro XL comes with a 6.8” Super Actua Display (LTPO OLED) with 1-120Hz and 486PPI and Corning Victus 2 cover glass. It also sports a 5200 mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 25W Qi2 wireless for upto 24hr+ battery life. Inside there’s the Google Tensor G5 native processor with Titan M2 security coprocessor. The rear camera system is a Pro Triple one with 50MP/48MP/48MP wide, ultra wide and telephoto lenses with 10X optical and upto 100x pro res zoom. The Pixel 10 Pro also integrates Google AI on board including Gemini, Gemini Nano, Gemini Live etc. Other features include IP68 resistance, Seven years of OS /Security updates+ Pixel drop updates, Wifi 7 and BT 6.0. For the best smartphone with pure Android experience look no further than this Pixel! ₹1.25 lakhs.
Blaupunkt JioTele OS QLED 4K TV
Blaupunkt TV in India has partnered with Reliance Jio to launch its first ever JioTele OS powered QLED 4K smart TV in 43”,50” and the 55 inch size shown here (BP55JQD0036). The new TVs feature AI-recommended content, free 300+ live channels, 300+ Jio games, 3-month Jio Hotstar subscription and more. Other features include bezel-less design, Amlogic processor, 50W Dolby Audio Stereo Box speakers, Dolby Digital Plus, BT 5.0 and Wifi. ₹26,699.
Hydrow Arc Rower
This premium rowing machine offers performance tracking tech with a 24” HD display. A HydroMetrics index provides an overview of your performance tracking precision, power and endurance with every stroke to provide inputs, pointers and eventually improve your rowing. Connectivity includes Wifi, BT and Ethernet. ₹2.02 lakhs.