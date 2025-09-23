The Pixel 10 is Google’s most competitive Pixel yet

Powering the device is the same Tensor G5 chip as this year’s Pros, with a single 12GB memory/256GB storage variant available for sale in India. The chip is a big leap forward from last year’s G4 chip, which ensures that the Pixel is snappy in everyday use and handles most everyday tasks with ease. That said, this is no Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the vast majority of this year’s flagships, and gamers will likely more processing power elsewhere. The chip is frugal, and it lasts well past a day of regular use, and you’ll need about an hour to fully top it up.

Where the chip excels is at running Google’s AI quicker and handling more complex systems on-device, reinforcing the Pixel as a perfect showcase for Google’s AI prowess. Running Android 16, the Pixel 10 has all the regular AI features like writing, dictation and image-editing tools, but the feature with the most promise is something that will take time to fully experience and appreciate – Magic Cue. Intended as an AI assistant running in the background, Magic Cue combines information from your Google apps to pop up relevant suggestions during interactions. Calling a friend about a dinner reservation? Or calling an airline helpline for a flight booking? Right on cue, Magic Cue should recognize your intent and pop up the details on the phone for your reference. In reality, it has yet to meaningfully work when one needed it and doesn’t support third-party apps like WhatsApp, but it’s a step in the right direction, one where AI forgoes flashy gimmicks and instead assumes the role of a time saver, working in the background and always ready to help.

On cameras, the big upgrade is undoubtedly the inclusion of a dedicated 10.8MP 5X telephoto alongside the 48MP primary and 13MP ultrawide, plus the 10.5MP selfie shooter. The main and ultrawide produce excellent images, excelling in high contrast scenes or dim indoor lighting, and the new telephoto does well to punch into shots and produce usable shots at up to 20x digital zoom. If you need help, the new Camera Coach feature uses Gemini AI to help you compose and frame a shot for a better picture. Neat!

Viewed as a whole, the Pixel 10 is a well-rounded smartphone with solid emphasis on AI, software and hardware refinement and camera, even as it falls behind on pure performance.

Rating: 8/10

Price: Rs. 79,999 (12/256 GB)