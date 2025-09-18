Gadgets of the week: Dreame L10S Ultra, Oral B iO Series 9, OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G and iPhone Air

Dreame L10S Ultra

The L10S Ultra from Dreame is an outstanding robot vacuum cleaner washer which collects dust automatically and further goes on to mop, clean and dry for a brilliant complete clean. Setting up the device and connecting to the DreameHome app took me about 30 minutes but once On, the L10S Ultra does everything by itself once it automatically maps your floors using AI navigation. Powerful 5300Pa suction helps to remove all dust particles, debris, hair and other particles with ease. The ingenious system has Dual rotary mops which spin at 180RPM under firm pressure to thoroughly scrub floors. A large 2.5L water tank covers upto almost 2200 Sq. Ft for a thorough job. The L10S Ultra is so smart that it even cleans and dries the mops by itself after use. I was able to get L10S Ultra to create multiple maps for every room in every floor of my house seamlessly. AI powered navigation is effective and efficient not missing spots like humans do, while the Auto-Empty system empties dirt into a dust bag for easy disposal. The Dreame L10S Ultra is a marvellous cleaning device ideal for every home! ₹44,999.