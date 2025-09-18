Gadgets of the week: Dreame L10S Ultra, Oral B iO Series 9, OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G and iPhone Air

Dreame L10S Ultra
The L10S Ultra from Dreame is an outstanding robot vacuum cleaner washer which collects dust automatically and further goes on to mop, clean and dry for a brilliant complete clean. Setting up the device and connecting to the DreameHome app took me about 30 minutes but once On, the L10S Ultra does everything by itself once it automatically maps your floors using AI navigation. Powerful 5300Pa suction helps to remove all dust particles, debris, hair and other particles with ease. The ingenious system has Dual rotary mops which spin at 180RPM under firm pressure to thoroughly scrub floors. A large 2.5L water tank covers upto almost 2200 Sq. Ft for a thorough job. The L10S Ultra is so smart that it even cleans and dries the mops by itself after use. I was able to get L10S Ultra to create multiple maps for every room in every floor of my house seamlessly. AI powered navigation is effective and efficient not missing spots like humans do, while the Auto-Empty system empties dirt into a dust bag for easy disposal. The Dreame L10S Ultra is a marvellous cleaning device ideal for every home! ₹44,999.
Oral B iO Series 9
Oral-B’s iO series 9 electric toothbrush is hands down the best one I’ve ever used! The incredible iO9 is ultra easy to set up and recharge and once connected to the Oral B iO app lets you brush and clean your teeth and gums in the best possible way. There are 7 clean modes available which can be viewed through the coloured interactive display to track and modify your brushing methods to achieve optimal cleaning. The iO pressure sensor signals whether I’m brushing too hard/soft or just right while a 2 min quadrant timer ensures I clean my teeth equally for sufficient time. The brush charges fully in 3 hours (per charge lasted me for about 8 days). After 2 weeks of using the iO9 my teeth were cleaner with almost zero plaque and remarkably healthier gums compared to my previous manual brushing (I do wish I had discovered iO9 earlier). Oral-B’s iO 9 is an essential investment for good oral health and I strongly recommend it for everyone! ₹16,499.
OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G
OPPO’s F31 Pro+ 5G is a super durable smartphone with anti-fall tech (IP 69+IP68+IP66 water/dust resistance + damage-proof 360° Armour body) and a large battery (7000mAh with 80W SuperVOOC charging). The F31 Pro+ 5G also features a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor and a NetworkBoost Chip S1 as well as a large SuperCool VC System. On usage the phone is great for daily use with a vivid 17.27cm FHD+ 120Hz display that’s ideal for multitasking, content/media consumption and gaming. The rear 50MP camera system takes good, sharp pics and video in most lighting conditions while the 32MP selfie cam is perfect for pics. Battery life is exceptional (about 36-40 hrs on regular use), while the durability here is top notch letting me use the device without a case and in any environment without worrying. The phone is also thin at 7.7mm and weighs only 195g with support for upto 24GB* RAM and 256GB storage. Call clarity and signal strength are exceptional in this device even in remote areas and underground levels. The OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G is a great all round robust phone with rock solid features! ₹32,999.
iPhone Air
The newest iPhone is the thinnest and most appealing yet- Meet the iPhone Air weighing just 165g and only 5.6mm at its thinnest! The iPhone Air sports a 6.5” display and a powerful A19 Pro chip inside along with a 48MP Fusion Main camera in the rear. There’s also a new C1X Modem and an N1 chip inside plus you get Titanium design, Apple Intelligence, iOS 26 and all-day battery life on-board. The iPhone Air will probably be the most sought after phone heading into the festive season! ₹1.19 lakhs.
Nikon ZR
The Nikon ZR presents rich, lifelike colours and dynamic tones in every video you shoot thanks to RED’s legendary colour science tech built in. Features include REDWideGamut, R3D NE codecs, dual-base ISO, 15+ stop dynamic range, OZO audio, 32-bit float audio, 6K recording, 12-bit RAW, Expeed 7, 4 inch viewfinder, 5-axis vibration reduction and lots more. ₹1.87 lakhs.
Zenith Defy Chronograph USM
Zenith and USM Modular Furniture have collaborated to create the DEFY chronograph USM, a bold re imagination of the 1969 Zenith DEFY in stainless steel with USM coloured dials (green, yellow, orange and blue). Powered by the El Primero 400 calibre (50hr power reserve) the 37mm watch has time and date function along with an automatic chronograph for measuring elapsed time. Available in exclusive limited editions of 60 per colour. ₹10.40 lakhs.
TCL Playcube Projector
The PlayCube - inspired by the Rubik’s cube is a compact projector from TCL with projection upto 150 inches, 750 True ISO Lumens, 3 hr battery, Dolby Audio, Google TV and Tcl Immersicolor tech for vivid visuals and high contrast as well as accurate colours. PlayCube is 1080p native with 4K support on board. There’s also the option to twist and tilt the PlayCube to find perfect angles. ₹70,500.