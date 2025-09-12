Gadgets of the week: Black & Decker Supreme Series TV, Zebronics Juke Bar 7451 Pro 5.1, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r and Tecno POVA Slim 5G

Black & Decker Supreme Series TV

Black & Decker’s Supreme Series of TVs offer phenomenal visuals and audio, I tested out the 50 inch version (BXTVGU5QD2875STIN) for 2 weeks and find it to be one of the best Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos QLED TVs currently available! To test I tried multiple content including streaming in 4K, casual gaming, 4k media via USB drive and casting via wifi and BT - results were spectacular visually and aurally.

The 4K UHD resolution using QLED tech was sharp and realistic especially with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 on board, the 80w cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos was powerful generating authentic and crisp sound compared to other QLED Tvs. Onboard there’s Google Tv with Android 14 making life seamless to download and watch all your favourite OTT channels and other apps. The TV itself is slim, light and has incredibly thin bezels and metal stands for a premium look and feel. The TV has plenty of connectivity options including, Wifi, BT, HDMi ARC, USB, Optical, AV port, ethernet and a headphone jack. This premium QLED TV offers an excellent viewing experience and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a new one. ₹71,999.