Gadgets of the week: Black & Decker Supreme Series TV, Zebronics Juke Bar 7451 Pro 5.1, OnePlus Nord Buds 3r and Tecno POVA Slim 5G

Black & Decker’s Supreme Series of TVs offer phenomenal visuals and audio, I tested out the 50 inch version (BXTVGU5QD2875STIN) for 2 weeks and find it to be one of the best Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos QLED TVs currently available! To test I tried multiple content including streaming in 4K, casual gaming, 4k media via USB drive and casting via wifi and BT - results were spectacular visually and aurally.
The 4K UHD resolution using QLED tech was sharp and realistic especially with Dolby Vision and HDR 10 on board, the 80w cinematic sound with Dolby Atmos was powerful generating authentic and crisp sound compared to other QLED Tvs. Onboard there’s Google Tv with Android 14 making life seamless to download and watch all your favourite OTT channels and other apps. The TV itself is slim, light and has incredibly thin bezels and metal stands for a premium look and feel. The TV has plenty of connectivity options including, Wifi, BT, HDMi ARC, USB, Optical, AV port, ethernet and a headphone jack. This premium QLED TV offers an excellent viewing experience and I highly recommend it if you’re looking for a new one. ₹71,999.
Zebronics makes great Soundbars with stand-out features at attractive prices. I tested out the Juke Bar 7451 Pro 5.1 (ZEB-SBSPK C15) which is a 5.1 Channel soundbar with 240W RMS output and found it to offer an immersive sonic experience. The 7451 consists of a 90W soundbar, 110w subwoofer and dual 20 w satellites offering good bass and surround experience.
Multiple connectivity options including BT 5.3, USB, Aux and TV (ARC) allow you to connect it to your TV or other smart devices. Juke Bar 7451 Pro 5.1 is ideal for general movie viewing, casual gaming and listening to music. It can even be wall mounted. The remote provided is excellent for controls and the sleek silhouette of the speakers help them blend in to any environment. A brilliant 5.1 soundbar from Zebronics! ₹7,999
OnePlus Nord series of devices are some of my favourites in the market for the quality, value and longevity they offer. The new OnePlus Nord Buds 3r are a prime example of earbuds made extremely well and offered at an unbeatable price. On testing I found the Nord Buds 3r to fit extremely well in my ears (great for running, working out, walking and even while eating). Bt 5.4 on board offers ultra-low latency (ideal for gaming).
Buds 3r also has an excellent AI assistant which I could use to make calls, check weather, choose playlists etc seamlessly. Other features include Aqua Touch (Buds 3r work with even wet/oily finger taps), connect with multiple devices and pair ultra fast (Google fast pair). The audio experience is very good with OnePlus 3D audio offering 360° panoramic sound positioning and calls were sharp and clear even in outdoor settings. Battery life is amazing with about 8 hours just from a 10 min charge and 50+ hours including the case. If you’re looking for new earbuds the Buds 3r offer the best value at an incredible price! ₹1,599
At just 5.95mm POVA Slim 5G is the world’s slimmest 3D curved 5G smartphone and weighs only 156g! It also offers a Dynamic mood light design where it illuminates for calls, notifications and even user moods. POVS Slim 5G has a 6.78” 1.5K curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate 4500 nits of peak brightness. A 50MP/ 2Mp dual rear camera system offers good photos and video. You also get 128Gb storage and 16Gb RAM and there’s a MediaTek D6400 processor on board. Tecno’s Ella AI offers plenty of AI features. ₹19,999.
Okapa is a truly luxurious water bottle made from high performance materials for longevity and hygiene. The main body uses borosilicate glass to keep water clean and free from flavours while the spout is made of Grilamid TR-90 a medical-grade material approved by EU and FDA. Cleaning the bottle is simple as it can be disassembled completely ensuring deep cleaning with no hidden spots. The shell is anodised aluminium aiding durability. Available in multiple colours. ₹26,000
These ultra luxurious Loewe X Jacob & Co headphones are an “Objet d’art” handcrafted using high jewellery and premium audio components. The headphones combine advanced AI tech with active noise cancellation for a refined listening experience. Gemstones including sapphires and diamonds are expertly set for a true bespoke experience. Available in only 10 Limited editions. ₹1.19 crores.
Dolby Vision 2 offers next-level viewing experience on TVs powered by redesigned and even more powerful image engines. The new engine combines with Dolby Vision’s extensive content ecosystem to unlock more out of compatible TVs. Dolby Vision 2 will intelligently adapt to give the best presentation of content, which is fine-tuned for your device as well as viewing environment. Expect a whole range of new TVs and devices offering support for Dolby Vision 2 very soon!