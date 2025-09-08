Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Pad 3, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, Pixel Watch 4 and Huawei Pura 80 Pro

OnePlus Pad 3

The new OnePlus Pad 3 is easily the best android tablet in the market. Powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, this tab performs and multitasks exceptionally well. I’ve been using it for a while now and the 13.2” 3.4K screen with 12-bit colour depth and 144Hz refresh rate is incredible for content viewing with Dolby Vision and 900 nits of luminance! Battery life is outstanding with a 12140mAh battery that’s so well optimised that Pad 3 can last for several days depending on usage. The 5.97mm metal unibody design is sleek and ergonomic allowing for usage around the house/office or even while travelling. Sound is arguably the best I’ve heard in any tablet thanks to 8 speakers providing studio level audio and spatial sound separation. The icing on the cake is OnePlus UI - Oxygen OS 15 and integrated OnePlus AI which allow for seamless workflow and maximum productivity along with Google Gemini on board. Pad 3 also integrates well with OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard accessories (both sold separately) for peak experience! ₹47,999.