Gadgets of the week: OnePlus Pad 3, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, Pixel Watch 4 and Huawei Pura 80 Pro

OnePlus Pad 3
The new OnePlus Pad 3 is easily the best android tablet in the market. Powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform, this tab performs and multitasks exceptionally well. I’ve been using it for a while now and the 13.2” 3.4K screen with 12-bit colour depth and 144Hz refresh rate is incredible for content viewing with Dolby Vision and 900 nits of luminance! Battery life is outstanding with a 12140mAh battery that’s so well optimised that Pad 3 can last for several days depending on usage. The 5.97mm metal unibody design is sleek and ergonomic allowing for usage around the house/office or even while travelling. Sound is arguably the best I’ve heard in any tablet thanks to 8 speakers providing studio level audio and spatial sound separation. The icing on the cake is OnePlus UI - Oxygen OS 15 and integrated OnePlus AI which allow for seamless workflow and maximum productivity along with Google Gemini on board. Pad 3 also integrates well with OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard accessories (both sold separately) for peak experience! ₹47,999.
OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro
OPPO’s Enco Buds3 Pro offer good sound and superb battery life in an affordable package. On usage, I found the Enco Buds3 Pro to offer a premium fit (stayed comfortable and snug in my ears even through extensive usage) courtesy of good design. The earbuds provided clear audio for music, calls, OTT and casual gaming. Battery life is phenomenal in these buds with almost 12 hours playback and 50+ hours using the case. IP55 certification ensures these buds can be worn in challenging environments including rain, while working out or even in dusty environments. Built in BT 5.4 ensures low latency - ideal for gaming smoothly. I also liked the customisable EQ to fine-tune audio to my liking as well as the Clear Vocals preset for calls and Bass Boost preset for some pumping bass (these buds sport 12.4mm Titanium-coated drivers). ₹1,799.
Pixel Watch 4
Google’s new Pixel watch 4 comes with upto 40 hours of battery life, personalised fitness insights, and Gemini. The unique domed Actua 360 display is durable (Corning Gorilla Glass) and bright (3000nits). Pixel watch 4 is IP-68 rated and 50m water resistant. Fitness features include powerful workout tracking, GPS tracking, comprehensive health tracking. Other notable features include car crash detection, Ask Gemini, BT 6.0, Wifi AX, NFC and Wear OS 6.0. Available in 41mm and 45mm. ₹39,990.
Huawei Pura 80 Pro
The ultra stylish Pura 80 Pro comes with a novel 1-inch Ultra Lighting Camera which combines with Ultra macro and chroma cameras to combine and provide breathtaking photos and video. Pura 80 Pro comes with Huawei’s 6.8” X-True display with 3000nits of brightness and 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rates with durable Kirin glass protection. A 5170mAh battery provides full day+ battery life with 80W wireless and 100w wired charging. There’s also IP68/69 resistance. Huawei’s Pura 80 range of phones hold the highest camera phone rankings in tests conducted by DXO Mark - an indicator of top notch camera performance.
Marshall Bromley 750
Bromley 750 is a powerful stereo party speaker with true stereophonic sound. Bromley 750 has been tuned for all volumes and runs for upto 40+ hours on battery. Features include integrated stage lights, Mic and instrument inputs, sound character controls and built in handle and wheels. Bromley 750 is dirt and splash resistant (IP54) and has a 70m BT range. ₹1.09 lakhs.
Dji Mic 3
DJI Mic 3 is a set of wireless Mics which ar eight and compact and come with four-channel output. They support lossless audio transmission at 48kHz/24-bit for hi fi wireless output. With a wireless range upto 400m and battery life upto 10 hours, these are a great option for content creators and broadcasting. ₹29,000.
TP Link TL-WR3602BE
The BE3600 (TL-WR3602BE) is a wifi 7 travel router that’s invaluable if you travel a lot. The dual-band device can function in multiple modes including as a router, hotspot, access point, range extender and USB modem. BE3600 offers VPN support and can connect upto 90 devices while being powered even by a powerbank. With powerful antennas Wifi7 offers lower latency, accelerated throughput and higher efficiency. Speeds upto 2882 Mbps (5GHz) and 688 Mbps (2.4Ghz) can be achieved. Captive Portal Login ensures only the router connects to public networks while your devices remain protected on the private network. ₹12,400