JBL’s Tour Pro 3 offers a peek into the future of TWS buds

Standing out in the premium TWS market, particularly when you have to contend with well-entrenched competition from Apple, Sennheiser, and Sony, is daunting, but JBL arrives to the party with the Tour Pro 3. Sporting a touchscreen on its smart charging case, the Tour Pro 3 is a guaranteed conversation starter, but is that enough?

It all starts with the case and its 1.57-inch touchscreen, which lets you quickly control media playback and volume, switch noise cancellation modes, spatial audio modes and equalizer presets, and it even takes care of mundane stuff like showing you battery levels, finding a lost bud, starting a quick timer or even setting a wallpaper.

Courtesy a Bluetooth transmitter, you can stream audio from almost any source to the buds – an old record/cassette player or an in-flight entertainment system – via the bundled USB cable or a 3.5mm-to-USB-C adapter, a feat no other mainstream TWS buds can do. Plus, there’s Bluetooth 5.3 with multi-point pairing and support for Auracast, the latter allowing audio broadcasts to compatible nearby devices. Fitting all this tech into the case does make it chubbier than its peers, and while the buds are IP55 rated for water resistance, the case is not.