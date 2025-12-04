Sony ULT Field 3 and Field 5: Bass Buddies

As wireless speakers go, Sony’s ULT line has a bit of a reputation, of delivering big, powerful bass and a "live music" or "club feel", particularly when you hit the aptly named ULT button. The portable lineup expended recently with the Field 3 and the Field 5, but which one is for you?

Casual or social? Sony has a speaker for you

The Field 3 is the lighter of the two, and at 1.2kg, is easy to toss into a backpack and carry on a daily basis, whereas the Field 5 (3.3kg) gets larger and louder, with deeper bass response and cool customizable lights for that instant party vibe. Both are IP67 rated for use at the beach or near the pool (and not actually in it!), have rubberized control panels on the top to operate with less than clean hands, and ship with a removable shoulder strap. The Field 3 is also rated to handle shocks from the occasional fall, for times when the party gets a little too...wild.