Gadgets of the Week: iQOO 15, Zebronics Zeb WCP215 and EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus

iQOO 15

iQOO (I Quest On and On) makes some of the best smartphones in the planet, they create devices which offer blazing performance and longevity. Their new iQOO 15 is possibly the most complete phone in the market currently - combining top of the line hardware and software capabilities! Novel features include a SD 8 Elite gen 5 SOC combined with iQOO’s proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q3 (for unmatched efficiency and speed), a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD 6.85” OLED display (6000 nits LPB), an 8K Single Layer VC Cooling system (keeps phone cool during gaming/multitasking), a triple 50MP camera system (includes Sony IMX 921 flagship main sensor), 7000mAH silicon battery with 100W charge speeds (40W wireless) and the phenomenal Origin OS 6 UI based on Android 16. I’ve been using the iQOO 15 for a few weeks now and it is a pleasure to use on a daily basis performing perfectly whether its work or play. iQOO’s 5+7 years of software updates and IP 68/69 ratings ensure that the iQOO 15 phone will last for years. If peak performance, durability and longevity is what you crave from a smartphone - iQOO 15 is the perfect choice! ₹7,299.