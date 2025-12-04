Gadgets of the Week: iQOO 15, Zebronics Zeb WCP215 and EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus

iQOO 15
iQOO (I Quest On and On) makes some of the best smartphones in the planet, they create devices which offer blazing performance and longevity. Their new iQOO 15 is possibly the most complete phone in the market currently - combining top of the line hardware and software capabilities! Novel features include a SD 8 Elite gen 5 SOC combined with iQOO’s proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q3 (for unmatched efficiency and speed), a Samsung 2K M14 LEAD 6.85” OLED display (6000 nits LPB), an 8K Single Layer VC Cooling system (keeps phone cool during gaming/multitasking), a triple 50MP camera system (includes Sony IMX 921 flagship main sensor), 7000mAH silicon battery with 100W charge speeds (40W wireless) and the phenomenal Origin OS 6 UI based on Android 16. I’ve been using the iQOO 15 for a few weeks now and it is a pleasure to use on a daily basis performing perfectly whether its work or play. iQOO’s 5+7 years of software updates and IP 68/69 ratings ensure that the iQOO 15 phone will last for years. If peak performance, durability and longevity is what you crave from a smartphone - iQOO 15 is the perfect choice! ₹7,299.
Zebronics Zeb WCP215
Zebronics is a leader in charging technology and the WCP 215 is a superb wireless charger that’s ideal for high tech smartphones which offer wireless charging. Interestingly the WCP 215 offers dual wireless charging at 15W max speeds allowing you to charge two phones simultaneously, you can also opt to use this Qi charger for charging compatible TWS like the Airpods from Apple. The charger is slim, light and comes with complete protection from overcharging/heating/voltage. On usage I was able to charge my iPhone 16 Pro and the new iQOO 15 (see review) at good speeds and there was no noticeable heating on the phones. Having this on my work desk eliminates the need for multiple cables and in the long run will save my charging ports! A truly useful device from Zebronics! ₹999.
EcoFlow DELTA 3 Max Plus
This portable power station provides enough power to run heavy-duty appliances such as refrigerators, washers and Microwave ovens and can be charged in just about an hour. Weighing only 20kg it has a 10ms Auto-switch enabling critical devices like NAS systems and servers running smoothly in the event of a power cut. With a 3000W power rating you can run plenty of smaller devices for longer periods. ₹95,000.
Sennheiser HDB 630
Sennheiser’s new HDB 630 is a wireless headphone designed for audiophiles seeking high-fidelity sound. The HDB 630 aims to deliver a natural, detailed soundstage that stays true to the original recording. HDB 630 supports 24-bit/96kHz playback through USB-C and Bluetooth. Sennheiser has also introduced a Parametric equaliser here to fine-tune every frequency. The HDB 630 provides all-day comfort in a minimalist design with a 60-hour battery life. ₹44,990.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Qualcomm’s premium platform the Snapdragon 8-series has a new SD 8 Gen 5 SOC bringing flagship-level performance, experience and intelligence to a wide range of premium smartphones. Powered by the Qualcomm AI Engine SD Gen 5 also enables Agentic AI assistants to deliver context-aware interaction and personalised suggestions. The SD Gen 5 is incredibly fast fuelling peak speeds upto 3.8Ghz, it also offers a 36% performance improvement and a 76% better web browsing responsiveness compared to previous generations as well as smoother multi-tasking. This ace SOC (system-on-a-chip) can be found in upcoming top devices from OnePlus, Vivo, Motorola and others.
Sony LYTIA 901
Sony is releasing a new 1/1.12-type large-format stacked CMOS image sensor called the LYTIA 901 with a resolution of 200MP. The sensor uses a pixel array format that delivers high resolution and high sensitivity while also incorporating an image processor utilising AI tech within the sensor. The LYTIA 901 offers all-pixel autofocus, upto 4x in-sensor zoom and AI based remosaicing for improved details in zoom. Expect the next set of ultra premium phones to have this unique sensor on board! Coming soon!