Gadgets of the week: OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, Toyota Experience Museum and Wobble One

OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+
First off, OPPO is well renowned for its sonic capabilities, They’ve been making phenomenal audio-devices since 2005. Their new Encore Buds 3 Pro+ is an excellent TWS with Noise cancelling at a remarkably affordable price. On usage I noticed the Buds3 Pro+ is easy to set up and plays well with most devices thanks to BT 5.4. It has a good range as well (10m+) allowing usage even further away from your smartphone. On testing with various types of music, OTT, movies and games I found the sound quality to be accurate and balanced with a good amount of bass available when needed. Battery life is ace with about 40 hrs on real life usage (with case). Active Noise cancelling (32dB) on board is fine for most scenarios and calls are clear and loud courtesy Dual-Mic AI Clear Call. IP 55 rating allows these to be used in a variety of environments. Other acoustic features like Enco Master equaliser and OPPO Alive audio ensure good sound all-around. These are easily the best TWS in the market for those seeking a high quality budget option! ₹2,099.
Toyota Experience Museum (TEM)
TEM is a first-of-its kind cultural and lifestyle hub where you get a fusion of mindful living along with advanced technology in the same room. Opened recently in Bengaluru’s Phoenix mall Of Asia, the 8200 sq.ft space offers a multi-sensorial experience - think captivating dynamic visuals, soothing sounds, exquisite textures, flavours and scents which leave you with an amazing, long-lasting experience. I thoroughly enjoyed my experience at TEM - it allowed me some time to pause, reflect and reconnect with myself. Apart from the incredibly immersive rooms TEM also has an elegant Merchandise shop and a refreshing Matcha Corner adding to the experience. You can pre-book the experience via temindia.com or bookmyshow.com A must-visit spot if you’re in Bengaluru!
Wobble One
The Wobble One is an amazing new smartphone Made in India by Wobble (ultra-fast rising Indian Consumer tech brand). Entirely designed and manufactured in India , the Wobble One is a super-elegant device with flagship-grade engineering on board. Wobble One comes with pro-grade camera capabilities and a clean, bloatware-free software experience. Powered by Mediatek’s Dimensity 7400 chipset, Wobble One delivers smooth and efficient performance running stock android 15 with Google AI. The phone has a 6.67” AMOLED display (120Hz refresh) for stunning visuals, vibrant colours and Dolby Vision on-board. The 50 MP cameras in front and rear(Sony Lytia 600) are pro-grade and produce excellent images and video in all lighting scenarios. Wobble One is a game-changing smartphone that offers premium value and features reinforcing Wobble’s philosophy of “Made in India. Engineered for the world”. ₹22,000.
Kodak MotionX TV
Kodak’s new MotionX TVs come in multiple sizes (55,65 and 75 inch) with powerful 70w speakers and 120Hz MEMC for a smooth-viewing experience. Other goodies include a 4K QLED display, HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos. The TVs run on Google Tv and come with a full range of connectivity options including Wifi, BT and multiple ports. ₹31,999.
Tudor Ranger
The new Ranger from Tudor comes in a 36mm size in steel with a domed sapphire dial. Inside you have a Manufacture Calibre MT5400 movement which is COSC certified and has a 70 hr power reserve. You also get a choice of dial colours (beige, black) and a choice of straps. ₹2.87 lakhs
Fur Jaden - Zippiee Scooty Luggage
This ultra-innovative suitcase/electric scooter is an ultimate smart companion for the new-age traveler. Zippiee Scooty transforms from a sleek carry-on suitcase into a rideable scooter in just seconds. You can cruise comfortably upto 15kph with a detachable battery that offers upto 10hrs per charge. The suitcase also comes with detachable wheels. Gotta get me one of these! ₹49,999.