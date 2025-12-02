Gadgets of the week: OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+, Toyota Experience Museum and Wobble One

OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+

First off, OPPO is well renowned for its sonic capabilities, They’ve been making phenomenal audio-devices since 2005. Their new Encore Buds 3 Pro+ is an excellent TWS with Noise cancelling at a remarkably affordable price. On usage I noticed the Buds3 Pro+ is easy to set up and plays well with most devices thanks to BT 5.4. It has a good range as well (10m+) allowing usage even further away from your smartphone. On testing with various types of music, OTT, movies and games I found the sound quality to be accurate and balanced with a good amount of bass available when needed. Battery life is ace with about 40 hrs on real life usage (with case). Active Noise cancelling (32dB) on board is fine for most scenarios and calls are clear and loud courtesy Dual-Mic AI Clear Call. IP 55 rating allows these to be used in a variety of environments. Other acoustic features like Enco Master equaliser and OPPO Alive audio ensure good sound all-around. These are easily the best TWS in the market for those seeking a high quality budget option! ₹2,099.