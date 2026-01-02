Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC remembering Dharmendra: “He was not just a person, he was a feeling”

Recently, while talking about "Ikkis," which is Dharmendra's final movie, on Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan got really sentimental. While extending this tribute, Amitabh Bachchan expressed how much more Dharmendra has meant to him than just a co-actor. He was involved in both Amitabh Bachchan's personal and professional life, especially during their time together in Sholay, which remains one of the most beloved films in India today.
Extending his tribute further, Amitabh Bachchan remembered Dharmendra on KBC, bringing back memories of a significant filming moment from Sholay. Discussing how they filmed in Bangalore, he couldn't help but mention Dharmendra's intense screen presence and incredible acting strength. He said, "We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting."
Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts during the show, "The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practice art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr. Dharmendra Deol, did."
Afterwards, he added, "Mr. Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward." Director Sriram Raghavan also talked about working with Dharmendra on his final film, which was a great experience.
He said, "I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at." "Ikkis" tells the story of the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the Param Vir Chakra awardee who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Agastya Nanda is playing the role of the young officer, while Simar Bhatia is playing Kiran. Dharmendra is playing Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father. The cast features the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, and Vivaan Shah.