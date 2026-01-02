Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on KBC remembering Dharmendra: “He was not just a person, he was a feeling”

Amitabh Bachchan shared his thoughts during the show, "The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practice art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr. Dharmendra Deol, did."

Afterwards, he added, "Mr. Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward." Director Sriram Raghavan also talked about working with Dharmendra on his final film, which was a great experience.

He said, "I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at." "Ikkis" tells the story of the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, the Param Vir Chakra awardee who was martyred during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Agastya Nanda is playing the role of the young officer, while Simar Bhatia is playing Kiran. Dharmendra is playing Brigadier M. L. Khetarpal (Retd.), Arun's father. The cast features the likes of Jaideep Ahlawat, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, and Vivaan Shah.