Jennifer Lopez slams trolls for criticising her outfit choices

The performer said, "Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can ignore a lot of it. It really doesn’t mean anything". She further added that just like she shrugs off the mean comments online, she advises her children to do the same. "It was funny, I do laugh at some of the things sometimes because they do say funny things too", she said.

Jennifer added, "Why does she always dress that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked? And I was like, 'Huh?'...And I said, If you had this booty, you’d be naked too".

The audience present at the concert broke into loud cheer, making it clear that they absolutely loved how Jennifer Lopez clapped back at the criticism. Videos of her speech went viral on social media with fans on the internet praising the star for taking negative comments in her stride.

"And she was so damn right!! Haters gonna hate!", one fan commented under one of the videos that was shared on social media. "J.Lo u r the best icon legend baddie", read another comment.

Even at 56, Jennifer Lopez is going strong and remains unfazed by trolls trying to undermine her agency.