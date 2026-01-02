After Canada, Kapil Sharma launches Kap’s Cafe in Dubai

Kapil Sharma expanded the entrepreneurial footprint of the Kap's Cafe brand by opening new locations in Dubai on New Year's Eve. The comedian turned actor introduced this cafe concept on December 31, marking the first international location since opening the original cafe in Surrey, Canada, in July 2017. This new location opened to the public at 4 pm and will remain open until midnight, creating an inviting and calming environment reminiscent of Kapil Sharma's own personal tastes when celebrating the New Year.

Kap's cafe in Dubai draws from personal taste

Kapil Sharma has taken his influence on the culinary world to another level with the introduction of Kap's Cafe in Dubai. While the full menu for the Dubai location has not yet been disclosed to the public, the menu preview shows that the menu will largely consist of dishes identified as comfort food, i.e., café classics paired with items that Kapil Sharma personally enjoys eating at home. One dish which made it onto the Dubai menu is Kapil Sharma's favourite jaggery lime juice, a very simple drink that is nostalgic for him and gives credence to the café being an intimate environment.