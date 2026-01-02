Will Smith sued for sexual harassment, wrongful termination by tour violinist

Will Smith has been sued by a tour violinist who is accusing the Hollywood star-rapper of sexual harassment, wrongful termination and retaliation.

Will Smith sued for sexual harassment by musician Brian King Joseph

In the suit, musician Brian King Joseph names Will and Treyball Studios Management as defendants and accuses Will of “predatory behavior” and “deliberately grooming and priming Brian for further sexual exploitation” while on his Based on a True Story: 2025 Tour this past spring.

The suit claims that Will hired Brian in November 2024 to perform at a show in San Diego and was subsequently invited to join his 2025 tour and play on his upcoming album.

As their relationship grew closer, Will told Brian that “you and I have such a special connection, that I don’t have with anyone else,” among other similar expressions.

Brian, who previously competed on America’s Got Talent, joined the first leg of Will’s tour in March 2025 for a show in Las Vegas, where hotel rooms had been booked for the band and crew members.