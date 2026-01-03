4 things to know about Avatar star Oona Chaplin, granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin

The recently released and one of the most awaited movies, Avatar: Fire and Ash, directed by James Cameron, has been creating waves of buzz on social media. Besides the brilliant storytelling and the crazy cinematography, the character Varang, played by Oona Chaplin, has been gaining a lot of traction online. It is worth mentioning that Oona is the granddaughter of the renowned Charlie Chaplin, and here are the top 4 things that you have to know about our Avatar antagonist!

Oona was born into a family of diversity, culture and theatre

Oona was born in Madrid into a family of culture and art. She was not just the granddaughter of Charlie Chaplin, but her parents, Geraldine and Chilean, were also well known in the film and art industry. She is also the granddaughter of Eugene O’Neill, who was an award-winning American playwright.

Oona Chaplin played Talisa Maegyr in Game of Thrones

Feels like you know Oona from somewhere? Look no further because Oona played the character of Talisa Maegyr in one of the most popular pop culture show Game of Thrones. This role acted as a breakthrough for her acting career and got her noticed by the industry.